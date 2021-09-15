Nokia has introduced two new smartphones, the Nokia G10 and the Nokia C01 Plus in India. While the former gets to be a part of the sub-Rs 15,000 price bracket, the latter is the latest entry-level smartphone that takes ahead the Android Go lineage. Also Read - 5 budget phones coming to India soon: Realme 8s, Nokia C30, JioPhone Next, more

Both devices come with a near-stock Android experience and provide users with exclusive Jio benefits. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Nokia G10, Nokia G20, HMD Global's latest mid-range phones launched: Price, specs

Nokia G10 features, specs, price

The Nokia G10 comes with a circular rear camera bump, which is similar to a number of the company’s phones. There are three rear cameras: a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s support for an LED flash. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel.

The device gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display that has a V-shaped notch and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chip. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be further expanded by up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The phone draws its fuel from a 5,050mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. It runs Android 11 out-of-the-box. Additionally, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a USB Type-C port, and more. It comes in Night and Dusk colour options.

The Nokia G10 is priced at Rs 12,149 and is available to buy via the company’s website.

Nokia C01 Plus features, specs, price

The Nokia C01 Plus comes with Android 11 Go Edition. It features a 5.45-inch HD+ display that has a significant amount of top and bottom bezels. It is powered by an Unisoc SC9863A SoC and gets 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 128GB via a memory card.

The camera section houses a 5-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Both of them support an LED flash. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and comes with Face Unlock. The device gets two colours options: Blue and Grey.

The Nokia C01 Plus is priced at Rs 5,999 and is available to buy via offline and online stores.