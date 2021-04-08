Nokia G10, Nokia G20, HMD Global's latest mid-range phones launched: Price, specs

Nokia G10, Nokia G20, HMD Global’s latest mid-range offerings have finally been unveiled at its virtual global launch event today. Alongside the new Nokia G-series smartphone, Finish smartphone maker showcased four more phones under Nokia X-series and entry-level C-series. The Nokia licensing partner has also broadened its audio portfolio with the new Nokia Lite Earbuds. Also Read - Nokia C10, Nokia C20 with 6.5-inch HD+ displays launched: Price, specifications

Nokia G10, Nokia G20 price, availability

The new Nokia G10 is launched for a starting price of €139 (roughly Rs 12,300). The handset will be available in select regions starting April with two colour options- Night and Dusk. As for the Nokia G20, the new G-series phone is priced at €159 (roughly Rs 14,100) and it will be available in select global markets starting May in Glacier and Night colour options. Also Read - Nokia X20, Nokia X10 with Snapdragon 480 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Speaking at the launch event, Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global said, “Today is more momentous than a regular product launch. The past 12 months have no doubt been challenging, yet they also gave us a moment to pause, think and prepare for the next big step in our start-up journey. As a Finnish company, our approach to technology and business is human-first and that is reflected in this new smartphone range. We want people love their phones. The launch of HMD Mobile – a milestone in our journey to a holistic provider of all things mobile – amplifies this, and it is only the beginning. We want you to trust that we put security at the heart of everything we do – Nokia smartphones come with security and software updates for extra piece of mind. And we want people to keep their phones for longer, thanks to our signature durability.” Also Read - HMD Global could launch new Nokia G-Series and X-Series phones on April 8

Nokia G10, Nokia G20 specs, features

The new Nokia G-series look identical to Nokia 7.2 phone with a teardrop notch upfront and a dial-shaped camera module at the back. The phones feature thin side bezels with a slightly chunkier bezel at the bottom.

Nokia G10 specs– The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a MediaTek G25 processor which is paired with up to 4GB of RAM. On the camera front, the Nokia G10 gets a triple-camera setup housing a 13M-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone offers an 8-megapixel camera. HMD Global cites that the Nokia G10’s AI-enhanced shooting modes can deliver good images even in low-light settings.

Nokia G20 specs– The Nokia G20 gets the same display as the Nokia G10, however, it equips a MediaTek G35 processor and offers a quad-camera system. The phone sports a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It too comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The device includes OZO Audio as well to offer an immersive audio experience. Both devices pack a 5,050mAh battery, USB-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. The new Nokia G-series run Android 11 OS right out of the box and HMD Global promises three years of monthly security updates and two years of regular software updates for both Nokia G10 and Nokia G20.