comscore Nokia G11 Plus quietly launched in India: Check price, specs
News

Nokia G11 Plus with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs, colors

Mobiles

Nokia G11 Plus is now listed on the company's official website. The smartphone comes with a 90Hz display, Unisoc chipset, and Android 12 OS.

Highlights

  • Nokia G11 Plus offers a 90Hz display and dual cameras.
  • Houses a big battery and has an IP52 rating.
  • It has two years of OS updates (till Android 14).
Nokia G11 Plus

Nokia was expected to launch a new budget smartphone in India dubbed Nokia G11 Plus. The company shared a teaser for the same recently but an official launch date was yet to arrive. Now, the device has quietly gone official and is available for purchase. Also Read - Nokia T10 tablet spotted on Amazon for Rs 11,999 ahead of any announcement

The Nokia G11 Plus comes with a 90Hz display and has a dual camera system. It has a Unisoc chipset and packs a big battery. Also Read - Nokia 5710 XpressAudio launched in India at Rs 4,999: Colour options, other details

Nokia G11 Plus price in India, colors, and, availability

The Nokia G11 Plus is now listed on the company website and is available for purchase for Rs 12,499. This price is for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the device. It is available in Lake Blue and Charcoal Grey shades. Also Read - iPhone now accounts for more than half of all smartphones in US: Report

Nokia G11 Plus specifications

The Nokia G11 Plus sports a polycarbonate back with a textured design. It has a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It features a dual camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear cameras are accompanied by an LED flash unit. There’s an 8MP fixed focus camera on the front for selfies.

At the helm, it is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and has support for 10W charging speed via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. Nokia claims that it offers up to 3 days of battery life.

Interestingly, the device boots on the clean Android 12 OS, which Nokia is betting big on in its teaser that said “win over evil bloatware, ads and malware.” Nokia is offering two years of OS upgrades with the phone, meaning it will receive a max of Android 14.

It has an IP52 rating and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security. It supports FM radio and has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS are some of its connectivity options.

  • Published Date: October 6, 2022 2:57 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung to launch festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3
Deals
Samsung to launch festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3
Need For Speed 2022 trailer will be revealed tonight at 8.30 pm IST

Gaming

Need For Speed 2022 trailer will be revealed tonight at 8.30 pm IST

Facebook users now have more feed customization options

Apps

Facebook users now have more feed customization options

Stadia exclusive Gylt is heading to other platforms in 2023

Gaming

Stadia exclusive Gylt is heading to other platforms in 2023

Realme's Festive Days sale offers massive discounts on the entire Realme catalog

Deals

Realme's Festive Days sale offers massive discounts on the entire Realme catalog

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nokia G11 Plus quietly debuts in India: Check details

Stadia exclusive Gylt is heading to other platforms in 2023

Twitter users can now share GIFs, videos, photos in the same tweet

Apple to start manufacturing AirPods, Beats in India soon

Gurgaon woman tracks stolen phone by using her smartwatch

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review
Sens TWS EarBuds Review: Best Budget TWS ? Lets find out in the Video

Reviews

Sens TWS EarBuds Review: Best Budget TWS ? Lets find out in the Video
India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed

Features

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models | iPhone 13 | iPhone 12

Features

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models | iPhone 13 | iPhone 12