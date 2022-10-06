Nokia was expected to launch a new budget smartphone in India dubbed Nokia G11 Plus. The company shared a teaser for the same recently but an official launch date was yet to arrive. Now, the device has quietly gone official and is available for purchase. Also Read - Nokia T10 tablet spotted on Amazon for Rs 11,999 ahead of any announcement

The Nokia G11 Plus comes with a 90Hz display and has a dual camera system. It has a Unisoc chipset and packs a big battery. Also Read - Nokia 5710 XpressAudio launched in India at Rs 4,999: Colour options, other details

Nokia G11 Plus price in India, colors, and, availability

The Nokia G11 Plus is now listed on the company website and is available for purchase for Rs 12,499. This price is for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the device. It is available in Lake Blue and Charcoal Grey shades. Also Read - iPhone now accounts for more than half of all smartphones in US: Report

Nokia G11 Plus specifications

The Nokia G11 Plus sports a polycarbonate back with a textured design. It has a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It features a dual camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear cameras are accompanied by an LED flash unit. There’s an 8MP fixed focus camera on the front for selfies.

At the helm, it is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and has support for 10W charging speed via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. Nokia claims that it offers up to 3 days of battery life.

Interestingly, the device boots on the clean Android 12 OS, which Nokia is betting big on in its teaser that said “win over evil bloatware, ads and malware.” Nokia is offering two years of OS upgrades with the phone, meaning it will receive a max of Android 14.

It has an IP52 rating and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security. It supports FM radio and has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS are some of its connectivity options.