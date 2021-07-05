Nokia G20 budget smartphone launches in India: Check price, sale date

Earlier this year, HMD Global announced a couple of affordable Nokia smartphones with entry-level specifications. One of them has launched in India today and it is called the Nokia G20. Representing the revamped lineup of Nokia smartphones, the G20 has been quietly launched on Amazon India at a price of Rs 12,999 and is due to go on sale soon. Also Read - Nokia X20, X10 India launch hinted by local website, could break into 5G handset market

In fact, Amazon India states that the Nokia G20 is an Amazon exclusive and will go on sale July 7. However, the phone will also be available on Nokia’s online store. Nokia hasn’t released other models from the G, C, and X series yet. The G20 is available in two colours: Night and Glacier. As of now, there’s only a single RAM and Storage variant available. Also Read - Jio 5G service: Reliance Jio, Intel partner to develop 5G network for India

Nokia G20 features and specs

The Nokia G20 joins the expanding lineup of Nokia’s Android One smartphones in the affordable range. The version that you can buy at Rs 12,999 comes with only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s a 128GB storage version as well but that doesn’t seem to be available in India as of now. Also Read - Nokia C20 Plus budget smartphone launched: Check specs, price and other details

The G20 borrows the design elements from the Nokia 5.4 that launched earlier this year. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and uses the IPS LCD technology. Inside, there’s a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset powering the smartphone. The Helio G35 was seen in sub Rs 8,000 smartphones from Realme and Xiaomi last year.

Given that it is an Android One smartphones, Nokia promises two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of monthly security patches. This is unheard of in this budget smartphone category. The phone boots stock Android 11 out of the box and does not feature any pre-loaded third-party apps.

Nokia pays more attention to the cameras on this one. The main rear camera features a 48-megapixel sensor that’s accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. You also get a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera relies on an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The G20 relies on a 5050mAh battery and Nokia says that it can go up to three days on a single charge. The phone comes bundled with a 10W USB-C charger. A power key-mounted fingerprint scanner is also present for biometric verification.