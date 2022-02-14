Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability

Nokia’s smartphone maker HMD Global has unveiled a new handset – Nokia G21. The latest addition in the G series comes with top features and upgraded specifications when compared to Nokia G20. The smartphone is unveiled alongside Nokia Wired Headphones with 40mm drivers, soft over-ear cushions, and a foldable design.

Price

Talking about the price, the latest Nokia G21 is priced at €170 (approx. Rs 14,577). It will come in two color options, including Nordic Blue and Dusk. The smartphone is available via official Nokia.com.

Specifications

The Nokia G21 sports a triple camera setup at the back, with the primary shooter being a 50-megapixel camera. In which there is a macro camera lens of 2 megapixels and another 2 megapixels depth sensor. The camera comes with Night mode too.

The smartphone will also launch in two storage configurations, including 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It is powered by an Unisoc T606 chipset in which 12nm chip has two Cortex-A75 cores and six A55 cores. However, the GPU is a Mali G57 MP1.

This Nokia smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display, 720p+ resolution, and 20: 9 aspect ratios, along with a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, there is an adaptive mode for the display, which lets it drop to 60 Hz to save the battery when 90 Hz isn’t needed.

The tech giant equipped Nokia G21 with a powerful 5,050 mAh battery with 18W (USB PD 3.0 compatible) charging support. Users will also get a 10W adapter in the box. HMD also made an essential change in the design of the Nokia G21 and hence made it 5% slimmer, going from 9.2mm to 8.5mm.

The G21 is a dual-SIM phone with a triple card slot. The smartphone is ready for Android 12. Additionally, it will receive two OS upgrades, including Android 12 and 13, along with three years of security patches. As far as other features are concerned, the Nokia G21 will come pre-installed with Spotify and ExpressVPN with a 30-day free trial for the VPN.

Sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint reader supporting face unlock that can recognize you with and without a mask on. The smartphone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.