comscore Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nokia G21 launched with 5,050mAh battery and Unisoc T606 SoC
News

Nokia G21 launched with 5,050mAh battery and Unisoc T606 SoC

Mobiles

The Nokia G21 sports a triple camera setup at the back, with the primary shooter being a 50-megapixel camera. In which there is a macro camera lens of 2 megapixels and another 2 megapixels depth sensor.

nokia g21

Image credit: Gizmochina

Nokia’s smartphone maker HMD Global has unveiled a new handset – Nokia G21. The latest addition in the G series comes with top features and upgraded specifications when compared to Nokia G20. The smartphone is unveiled alongside Nokia Wired Headphones with 40mm drivers, soft over-ear cushions, and a foldable design.

Price

Talking about the price, the latest Nokia G21 is priced at €170 (approx. Rs 14,577). It will come in two color options, including Nordic Blue and Dusk. The smartphone is available via official Nokia.com.

Specifications

The Nokia G21 sports a triple camera setup at the back, with the primary shooter being a 50-megapixel camera. In which there is a macro camera lens of 2 megapixels and another 2 megapixels depth sensor. The camera comes with Night mode too.

The smartphone will also launch in two storage configurations, including 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It is powered by an Unisoc T606 chipset in which 12nm chip has two Cortex-A75 cores and six A55 cores. However, the GPU is a Mali G57 MP1.

This Nokia smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display, 720p+ resolution, and 20: 9 aspect ratios, along with a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, there is an adaptive mode for the display, which lets it drop to 60 Hz to save the battery when 90 Hz isn’t needed.

The tech giant equipped Nokia G21 with a powerful 5,050 mAh battery with 18W (USB PD 3.0 compatible) charging support. Users will also get a 10W adapter in the box. HMD also made an essential change in the design of the Nokia G21 and hence made it 5% slimmer, going from 9.2mm to 8.5mm.

The G21 is a dual-SIM phone with a triple card slot. The smartphone is ready for Android 12. Additionally, it will receive two OS upgrades, including Android 12 and 13, along with three years of security patches. As far as other features are concerned, the Nokia G21 will come pre-installed with Spotify and ExpressVPN with a 30-day free trial for the VPN.

Sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint reader supporting face unlock that can recognize you with and without a mask on. The smartphone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 9:11 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Communities are coming to iPhones
Apps
WhatsApp Communities are coming to iPhones
Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability

End of COVID? Amazon says vaccinated warehouse workers can work without mask

News

End of COVID? Amazon says vaccinated warehouse workers can work without mask

Free Fire redeem codes February 13: New codes to get free diamonds, rewards

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes February 13: New codes to get free diamonds, rewards

Redmi 10 2022 unveiled with 50MP camera, 90hz display: Check specs, price

Mobiles

Redmi 10 2022 unveiled with 50MP camera, 90hz display: Check specs, price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp Communities are coming to iPhones

Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability

End of COVID? Amazon says vaccinated warehouse workers can work without mask

Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now

Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability

हिंदी समाचार

Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: WhatsApp Stickers के जरिए इस तरह भेजें बधाई

वैलेनटाइन डे पर गूगल का अनोखा 3-D डूडल, देगा यह खास संदेश

50 और चीनी ऐप भारत में बैन, फ्री फायर पर भी ऐप स्टोर से गायब

Garena Free Fire में आज मिल रहा है फ्री Craftland Room Card, जानें तरीका

Free Fire में बिना मेहनत फ्री मिलेगा Bhangra emote, जानें तरीका

Latest Videos

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

WhatsApp Communities are coming to iPhones
Apps
WhatsApp Communities are coming to iPhones
Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability
End of COVID? Amazon says vaccinated warehouse workers can work without mask

News

End of COVID? Amazon says vaccinated warehouse workers can work without mask
Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now

News

Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now
Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers