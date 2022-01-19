comscore Nokia G21 tipped to launch in India soon: Here's how it will be different from Nokia G20
Nokia G21 tipped to launch in India soon: Here's how it will be different from Nokia G20

According to a report by 91Mobiles, HMD Global will launch the new Nokia G21 in India soon. The device was recently spotted on the FCC certification website and also made an appearance on a Russian retailers website ahead of its launch.

(Representational Image: Nokia G20)

HMD Global is currently working on the Nokia G21, which will succeed the Nokia G20, launched in India back in July 2021. The mid-range device will reportedly launch in the Indian market soon. Also Read - HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check specs, other details

According to a report by 91Mobiles, HMD Global will launch the new Nokia G21 in India soon. The device was recently spotted on the FCC certification website and also made an appearance on a Russian retailers website ahead of its launch. Apart from this, tipster Mukul Sharma via 91Mobiles has revealed that the device will launch in India sometime next month. Also Read - Nokia launches a budget flip phone with clamshell design at CES 2022

To recall, NPU had previously spotted the Nokia G21 on a Russian retail website. The listing revealed key specifications of the the device ahead of its launch. According to the listing, the Nokia G21 will feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, the device will sport an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. Additionally, it will be made available in two RAM configurations: 3GB and 4GB. Also Read - Nokia launches four new budget smartphones at CES 2022 in its C, G series: Here's a look

According to an earlier GizmoChina report, the Nokia G21 will sport a 6.5 inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, which could be a 4G Unisoc chipset. The device will come with 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. All of this will be backed by a 5,050mAh battery with support for fast charging. The report also mentions that the device will launch in Black and Dusk colour options.

Nokia G20: Price in India

Nokia G20 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The smartphone is available in Glacier and Night colour options via the Nokia India website and Amazon India.

  Published Date: January 19, 2022 5:47 PM IST

Nokia G21 tipped to launch in India soon: Here's how it will be different from Nokia G20
Nokia G21 tipped to launch in India soon: Here's how it will be different from Nokia G20
