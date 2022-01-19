Nokia G21 tipped to launch in India soon: Here's how it will be different from Nokia G20

HMD Global is currently working on the Nokia G21, which will succeed the Nokia G20, launched in India back in July 2021. The mid-range device will reportedly launch in the Indian market soon. Also Read - HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check specs, other details

According to a report by 91Mobiles, HMD Global will launch the new Nokia G21 in India soon. The device was recently spotted on the FCC certification website and also made an appearance on a Russian retailers website ahead of its launch. Apart from this, tipster Mukul Sharma via 91Mobiles has revealed that the device will launch in India sometime next month. Also Read - Nokia launches a budget flip phone with clamshell design at CES 2022

To recall, NPU had previously spotted the Nokia G21 on a Russian retail website. The listing revealed key specifications of the the device ahead of its launch. According to the listing, the Nokia G21 will feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, the device will sport an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. Additionally, it will be made available in two RAM configurations: 3GB and 4GB. Also Read - Nokia launches four new budget smartphones at CES 2022 in its C, G series: Here's a look

According to an earlier GizmoChina report, the Nokia G21 will sport a 6.5 inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, which could be a 4G Unisoc chipset. The device will come with 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. All of this will be backed by a 5,050mAh battery with support for fast charging. The report also mentions that the device will launch in Black and Dusk colour options.

Nokia G20: Price in India

Nokia G20 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The smartphone is available in Glacier and Night colour options via the Nokia India website and Amazon India.