News

Nokia G50 5G affordable phone goes official globally: Will it launch in India?

Mobiles

Nokia G50 5G smartphone goes official in the global market. There are no details on the India launch yet. Check full specifications, price, design and all other details about the newly launched Nokia 5G smartphone here.

  • Published: September 23, 2021 11:51 AM IST
nokia g50

Nokia G50 5G affordable phone goes official globally: Will it launch in India?

Nokia G50 5G Launched, Specs, Price – HMD Global has unveiled yet another G series smartphone in the global market dubbed the Nokia G50 5G. The 5G Nokia smartphone brings some powerful specifications including a 5000mAh battery, a triple camera setup, 64 GB of storage, which can be expanded with the help of a memory card. Nokia G50 is the successor of Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 which are affordable 4G smartphones. Also Read - Nokia C30 budget phone launched with price under Rs 10,000: Check specs, price

The newly launched Nokia G50 5G smartphone brings a waterdrop display notch and is powered by Snapdragon 480, which is an affordable 5G processor. For now, the smartphone has been unveiled in the global market and there are no details on the Indian availability yet. Also Read - Nokia XR20 rugged 5G phone launched: Check specs, price, India launch details

Nokia G50 5G Price, availability

The Nokia smartphone has been introduced in a single variant 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which costs 199.99 pounds i.e., around Rs 20,100. It can be purchased in Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue color options. The phone has currently been introduced in the UK and there is currently no news about its launch in other countries. Also Read - Nokia ultra-premium flagship phone could release sooner than you think

Nokia G50 Specifications

The Nokia G50 runs on Android 11 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. HMD Global has provided a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For clicking selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

It houses a 5000mAh removable battery along with 18W fast charging support. the phone measures 173.83×77.68×8.85mm and weighs 220 grams. Connectivity options on the phone include a 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The sensor onboard includes a Side-mounted fingerprint, accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Nokia G50 5G affordable phone goes official globally: Will it launch in India?

Nokia G50 5G affordable phone goes official globally: Will it launch in India?
Nokia G50 5G affordable phone goes official globally: Will it launch in India?
