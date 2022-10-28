comscore Nokia G60 5G India launch confimed: Phone gets listed online
Nokia G60 5G to launch in India tomorrow: Phone already gets listed online

Nokia has confirmed via its Twitter handle that the device will launch in India soon. Tomorrow, the brand will likely do the announcement of the phone.

  • Nokia G60 5G is confirmed to launch in India as early as tomorrow.
  • It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.
  • The device will have a 120Hz display and support 5G connectivity.
Nokia has confirmed the release of its next smartphone in India. The company will launch the all-new Nokia G60 5G in the country and tomorrow (October 28), it will likely do an announcement for the same. Also Read - Jio partners with Nokia, Ericsson to deploy 5G network in India

The Nokia G60 5G was previously launched in the global markets and was priced at EUR 349. Considering the competition, Nokia will likely price it under Rs 20,000. Also Read - Nokia T10 tablet with LTE connectivity launched in India for under Rs 15,000

Nokia G60 5G listed on the official Nokia online website

The listing confirms that the smartphone has two color options for buyers – Black and Ice. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch water-drop notch display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio, a typical brightness of 400 nits, and 500 nits of boosted brightness. Also Read - Nokia G11 Plus with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs, colors

The device has a triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera is accompanied by an LED flash unit for brightening up the photos in dark. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

The camera supports several features such as Capture Fusion, Night Mode 2.0, Dark Vision, Tripod Mode, Night Selfie, and AI Portrait.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. Nokia claims that the device can last for up to 2 days.

The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and supports 3 years of OS upgrades. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. There’s 5G connectivity with support for over 20 bands.  It has aptX HD audio and FM radio support. The smartphone has an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. Following dimensions: 165.99mm (L), 75.99mm (W), and 8.61MM thickness.

Like most phones in this range, Nokia will not be providing a charging adapter in the box. It will be shipped with only a USB Type C cable.

  • Published Date: October 28, 2022 9:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 28, 2022 9:05 PM IST
