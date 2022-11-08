comscore Nokia G60 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, offers
Nokia G60 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

The newly launched Nokia G60 5G smartphone will go on sale in India starting today. It will be available in the country via Nokia’s official website.

  • Nokia G60 5G arrived in India last week.
  • Nokia G60 5G costs Rs 29,999 in India.
  • Nokia G60 5G will be up for sale in India starting today.
HMD Global launched the next-gen Nokia G-series smartphone, dubbed as the Nokia G60, in India last week. Now, nearly a week after its launch, the Nokia G60 5G smartphone will be up for sale in India. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the Noia G60 5G in India starting today via Nokia Mobile’s official website and other retail channels. Also Read - How to turn off auto-correct on your iPhone, Android smartphone: A step-by-step guide

Nokia G60 5G price and offers

As far as the pricing is concerned, the newly launched Nokia G60 smartphone was launched in India in a single storage variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space at a starting price of Rs 29,999. It will be available in Black and Ice colour variants. Interested buyers who had pre-ordered the device will get a Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs 3,599 free with the smartphone. Also Read - WhatsApp reportedly working on a dedicated app for tablets: Here’s what we know so far

Nokia G60 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications and features, the new Nokia G60 5G smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 500 nits, a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs the Android 12 mobile operating system. Nokia has promised three years of security updates and of years of warranty with this smartphone. Also Read - Telegram update brings collectible usernames, voice-to-text for video messages, Halloween stickers, more to the app

Coming to the camera, the Nokia G60 5G smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back. It includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the newly launched G-series smartphone has an 8MP camera for selfies. The phone also supports camera features such as capture fusion for UW, Night Mode 2.0, Dark Vision, Tripod Mode, Night Selfie and AI Portrait mode among other things.

On the connectivity front, the Nokia G60 5G smartphone has Bluetooth v5.1, NFC and eSIM support, a 3.5mm jack, GPS, USB Type-C, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It also supports standalone and non-standalone 5G networks. For audio, the phone has aptX HD, aptX Classic, aptX Adaptive, and HAC technologies. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for a 20W fast charger.

  • Published Date: November 8, 2022 1:17 PM IST
