News

Nokia G60 5G with a 120Hz display launched in India at Rs 29,999

Mobiles

The highlights of the smartphone will include a 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery.

Highlights

  • Nokia G60 comes with a 50MP triple rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera.
  • The company promises three years of software update with Nokia G60.
  • Nokia G60 is currently available for pre-booking on the company's official website.
Untitled design - 2022-11-01T133259.337

Nokia G60

HMD Global has launched Nokia G60 5G in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone is priced under Rs 30,000 in India. The newly launched Nokia phone runs on Android 12 out of the box. Also Read - Nokia G60 5G to launch in India tomorrow: Phone already gets listed online

Nokia G60 pricing in India, sale offers

Nokia G60 comes in just one single storage variant that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 29,999 in India. In terms of colours, the handset will be available in Black and Ice colour variants. Also Read - Jio partners with Nokia, Ericsson to deploy 5G network in India

The smartphone is currently available for pre-order on Nokia’s official website and leading retail stores till November 7. Buyers who pre-order the device will get Free Nokia Wired Buds TWS earbuds worth Rs 3,599 for free on the purchase. Also Read - Nokia T10 tablet with LTE connectivity launched in India for under Rs 15,000

Nokia G60 specifications

Nokia G60 features a 6.5-inch display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. For protection, it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a triple rear camera that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with an 8MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,5000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging technology. As per the company, the smartphone will run on Android 12. It will get three years of software updates, three years of security updates and 2 years of warranty.

  • Published Date: November 1, 2022 1:47 PM IST
