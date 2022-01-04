comscore Nokia launches four new budget smartphones at CES 2022 in its C, G series: Here's a look
News

Nokia launches four new budget smartphones at CES 2022 in its C, G series: Here's a look

Mobiles

HMD Global has launched Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, and the Nokia G400 at CES 2022. Here's everything you need to know about the new smartphones.

Nokia G400

(Image: HMD Global)

HMD Global in recent times has been releasing a bunch of cost-effective Nokia smartphones, in the budget and mid-range segment. Now at CES 2022, the company has showcased four new Android smartphones, all of which are priced under $250 (approximately Rs 18,625) and run Google’s Android 12 operating system. Also Read - Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here’s how

The showcased smartphones include the Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, and the Nokia G400. Also Read - Samsung’s new TV remote uses your WiFi router’s energy to stay charged

Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, Nokia G400: Price

Nokia C100 is priced at $99 (approximately Rs 7,371) and will be made available via Tracfone in the US. Nokia C200 is priced at $119 (approximately Rs 8,860). Nokia G100 is priced at $149 (approximately Rs 11,097), and will be made available from both Tracfone and Boost. The Nokia G400 is priced at $239 (approximately Rs 17,800), it will be made available via Tracfone, Boost, and Consumer Cellular. Also Read - CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns

The company has not revealed global availability details for the new smartphones.

Nokia C-series

Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, Nokia G400, CES 2022, Nokia, HMD Global

(Image: HMD Global)

Nokia C100 and the C200 are powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The C200 comes with a larger 6.1-inch display. Both the devices come with 3GB of RAM paired with 32GB of internal storage and are backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia G-series

Nokia G100 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 SoC. It comes with a triple camera setup at the back, a capacitive fingerprint scanner integrated in the power button and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Coming to the Nokia G400, which is currently one of the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone offerings. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. It comes with a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a secondary ultra wide angle lens and a tertiary macro lens.

  Published Date: January 4, 2022 2:15 PM IST

