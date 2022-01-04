Nokia launches four new budget smartphones at CES 2022 in its C, G series: Here's a look

HMD Global in recent times has been releasing a bunch of cost-effective Nokia smartphones, in the budget and mid-range segment. Now at CES 2022, the company has showcased four new Android smartphones, all of which are priced under $250 (approximately Rs 18,625) and run Google’s Android 12 operating system. Also Read - Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here’s how

The showcased smartphones include the Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, and the Nokia G400. Also Read - Samsung’s new TV remote uses your WiFi router’s energy to stay charged

Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, Nokia G400: Price

Nokia C100 is priced at $99 (approximately Rs 7,371) and will be made available via Tracfone in the US. Nokia C200 is priced at $119 (approximately Rs 8,860). Nokia G100 is priced at $149 (approximately Rs 11,097), and will be made available from both Tracfone and Boost. The Nokia G400 is priced at $239 (approximately Rs 17,800), it will be made available via Tracfone, Boost, and Consumer Cellular. Also Read - CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns

The company has not revealed global availability details for the new smartphones.

Nokia C-series

Nokia C100 and the C200 are powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The C200 comes with a larger 6.1-inch display. Both the devices come with 3GB of RAM paired with 32GB of internal storage and are backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia G-series

Nokia G100 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 SoC. It comes with a triple camera setup at the back, a capacitive fingerprint scanner integrated in the power button and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Coming to the Nokia G400, which is currently one of the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone offerings. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. It comes with a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a secondary ultra wide angle lens and a tertiary macro lens.