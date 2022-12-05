Nokia mobile phone users, there is finally some good news for you

There is finally some good news for Nokia mobile phone users. A new report has claimed that Nokia Mobile has earmarked the smartphone models that will be eligible for the Android 13 software update. The first Nokia phone to get Android 13 will likely be the Nokia XR20 5G, for which the beta version is already available. There will be four more phones that will receive Android 13, Nokia Mobile has reportedly confirmed. Also Read - Nokia XR20 launched in India at Rs 46,999: It is the toughest Nokia phone ever

But amid the good news, there is an unpleasant announcement for some users. According to the Chinese news website IT Home, Nokia Mobile has confirmed that it has finished the Android 12 migration, which means phones that still have not received Android 12 will not get it in the future. That is a bit of a bummer for some users who were waiting for the Android 12 update. Although Nokia Mobile had previously listed all the phones that were eligible. Also Read - HMD Global confirms Nokia XR20 is coming to India soon: Check expected launch date, more

Nokia mobile phones eligible for the Android 13 update:

Nokia XR20

Nokia X20

Nokia X10

Nokia G50

Nokia G11 Plus

According to the report, these five Nokia phones meet the Android Enterprise Recommended requirements. These are business-oriented requirements, such as bulk deployment with zero-touch enrollment, physical availability of enough units, and quick Android security updates, which Google demands a phone must meet to be sold as an enterprise device. Also Read - Expected launches in the coming week: Nothing Ear 1, Poco X3 GT and more

There are phones other than those listed by Nokia Mobile, such as C31, G60 5G, and X30 5G that were launched in September earlier this year at the IFA Berlin. But the reason why they are not included in the list is that they do not sell in China. The list of eligible smartphones released by Nokia Mobile is meant for the Chinese market, so we will have to wait for an announcement regarding the global variants of Nokia phones.

A good move?

Nokia Mobile’s biggest selling point was speedier and timely software rollout for its phones. That included both security updates and new Android versions. And that prospect made Nokia Mobile stand out in the sea of brands that were more bullish in terms of phone specifications. However, over the past few months, HMD Global, the steward of the Nokia Mobile brand, has lagged behind. The Android 12 software rollout took more time than was initially planned.

Its Android 13 rollout still has not begun, while, on the other hand, most brands, such as Realme, OnePlus, and Oppo, have pushed Android 13-based custom skins to most of their phones. This is despite the fact that Nokia Mobile offers a near-stock experience of Android software on its phones, as compared to heavily-customised skins on rival phones.