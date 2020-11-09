comscore Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker revealed | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed
News

Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed

Mobiles

Nokia was working on a reboot of the N95 smartphone. While the project got canceled, Nokia showcased it to the world in a recent YouTube video from the Mr.Mobile channel.

  • Published: November 9, 2020 4:34 PM IST
Nokia N95

Source: Mr.Mobile

Remember the Nokia N95? Yes, the smartphone that came just before the iPhone era began? Recently, YouTube content creator Michael Fisher, popularly known as Mr.Mobile, did an episode of “When phones were fun” and features the old N95, bathing us in its nostalgia. During the video, Michael also gave us a good glimpse of a new Nokia prototype device that never went into production. It’s called the Nokia N95 reboot concept. Also Read - Nokia N95 स्मार्टफोन का प्रोटोटाइप आया सामने, देखिए कैसा हो सकता है फोन का डिजाइन

The new N95 shown in the video caught everyone’s attention, although not for the good reasons. The original phone looks exciting even today but the reboot is essentially the same form factor as a modern-day Nokia smartphone. It was probably meant to launch in the previous years of sliding phones, given its sliding mechanism. Also Read - Nokia C1 Plus coming soon: Here are all leaked specifications

Nokia N95 reboot concept: What did it promise?

Unlike the original N95, the reboot concept tries to infuse some of the magic of the predecessor with the perks of the modern-day smartphone. The new N95 looks like any of Nokia’s existing affordable Android smartphones, complete with a thick chin and narrow bezel display. The rear holds a triple camera setup arranged in the same circular pattern as the currency rop of Nokia phones. Also Read - Nokia 6300 और Nokia 8000 4G के मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने, ऐसा होगा फोन

However, the N95 concept’s party piece is the slider function. The phone has a slide-out panel holding a loudspeaker as well as a set of front-facing cameras. The slide-out module held a wide-angle camera, an ultra-wide-angle camera, and an LED flash. This resembled the slide-out media panel from the original N95. Nokia in its illustrations said this allowed the phone to be used as a smart speaker.

Does that mean the N95 reboot had a highly powerful speaker setup? Given the emphasis on the speaker bit, we assume this was supposed to be HMD Global’s full-on media phone. The media-centric focus is also evident with the camera-ring kickstand – a unique design element that we feel more smartphones should feature.

While this one was built for real, Nokia was experimenting with different kinds of slide-out designs. Nokia’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has shared an illustration showcasing all the various kinds of slide-out designs. One of them included an angular mechanical slide-out design, which Sarvikas says has very “wild mechanics” in play.

Nokia does not mention the reason why it never went into commercial production. However, given the highly competitive market scenarios, the N95 reboot did not feel like a revolution similar to the original. After all, it still features a capacitive fingerprint sensor mounted at the rear. That said, the N95 reboot is unique as a concept and it only gives us hopes of Nokia coming back with phones that are fun to use.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 9, 2020 4:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed
Mobiles
Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed

Oppo 5G smartphones coming soon with 64MP cameras, 65W fast charging

Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets certified

E-grocery BigBasket admits to customer data 'breach'

One UI 2.5 now available for Samsung Galaxy M31: Check details

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed

Mobiles

Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Nokia C1 Plus coming soon: Here are all leaked specifications

Mobiles

Nokia C1 Plus coming soon: Here are all leaked specifications
Nokia 10 PureView Could Launch with Snapdragon 875 | BGR India

News

Nokia 10 PureView Could Launch with Snapdragon 875 | BGR India
Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G launched in India

News

Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 4K स्ट्रीमिंग और Android TV सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Micromax In 1b स्मार्टफोन की प्री-बुकिंग 10 नवंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे से होगी शुरू

OnePlus 9 सीरीज स्मार्टफोन के मॉडल नंबर और मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुए रिवील

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज के नए स्मार्टफोन लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुए टीज

Lenovo Legion Duel स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, प्रोडक्ट पेज हुआ लाइव

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed
Mobiles
Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed
Oppo 5G smartphones coming soon with 64MP cameras, 65W fast charging

Laptops

Oppo 5G smartphones coming soon with 64MP cameras, 65W fast charging
Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets certified

Mobiles

Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets certified
E-grocery BigBasket admits to customer data 'breach'

News

E-grocery BigBasket admits to customer data 'breach'
One UI 2.5 now available for Samsung Galaxy M31: Check details

Mobiles

One UI 2.5 now available for Samsung Galaxy M31: Check details

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers