Nokia on Tuesday launched a new compact tablet in the global market. The all-new Nokia T10 comes with an 8-inch display and has both Wi-Fi and LTE variants. Some of the highlights of the new Nokia tablet include a Unisoc chipset, IPX2 rating, and up to 3 years of security updates.

Nokia T10 Specifications

The Nokia T10 comes with a simple design offering a compact display. It sports an 8-inch display with HD+ (1200 x 800 pixels) resolution and up to 450 nits of brightness.

Also Read - 6G network will be available by 2030, says Nokia CEO

It comes powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB.

The tablet features a 2MP front camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls. On the rear, there’s an 8MP primary lens with autofocus support. It also has an LED flash on the rear to assist the camera in dark scenarios.

It packs a 5,250mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging technology. The tablet comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants. It supports connectivity options like 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The tablet also comes with an FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

The tablet boots on Android 12 OS out of the box with support for three years of security updates. Nokia claims that it is an Android Enterprise Recommended tablet. It supports facial unlock offering added security. Adding to its durability is the IPX2 water resistance rating.

The Nokia T10 tablet comes with Netflix’s HD certification and has Google’s kids space support. It has a single Ocean Blue color option.

Nokia T10 Price and availability

The NokiaT10 with Wi-Fi starts at £129 (roughly Rs. 12,158) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The LTE variant starts at £149 (roughly Rs. 14,044). It will be available in the UK starting next month.

There’s no information on whether this tablet will make its way to India. However, considering that its elder sibling, the Nokia T20 is already available in India, we can expect the T10’s India launch to be sooner.