comscore Nokia T10 tablet with 8-inch compact display and Unisoc SoC debuts
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nokia T10 Tablet Goes Official With 8 Inch Display Unisoc Soc And Ipx2 Rating
News

Nokia T10 tablet goes official with 8-inch display, Unisoc SoC, and IPX2 rating

Mobiles

The Nokia T10 is HMD global's compact tablet that comes with an 8-inch HD+ display and has a Unisoc chipset. It comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

Nokia T10

Nokia on Tuesday launched a new compact tablet in the global market. The all-new Nokia T10 comes with an 8-inch display and has both Wi-Fi and LTE variants. Some of the highlights of the new Nokia tablet include a Unisoc chipset, IPX2 rating, and up to 3 years of security updates. Also Read - Nokia C21 Plus arrives in India: Check price, specs, availability

Nokia T10 Specifications

The Nokia T10 comes with a simple design offering a compact display. It sports an 8-inch display with HD+ (1200 x 800 pixels) resolution and up to 450 nits of brightness. Also Read - 6G could make smartphones a thing of past in 2030, says Nokia CEO

Nokia T10 tablet Also Read - 6G network will be available by 2030, says Nokia CEO

It comes powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB.

The tablet features a 2MP front camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls. On the rear, there’s an 8MP primary lens with autofocus support. It also has an LED flash on the rear to assist the camera in dark scenarios.

It packs a 5,250mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging technology. The tablet comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants. It supports connectivity options like 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The tablet also comes with an FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

The tablet boots on Android 12 OS out of the box with support for three years of security updates. Nokia claims that it is an Android Enterprise Recommended tablet. It supports facial unlock offering added security. Adding to its durability is the IPX2 water resistance rating.

The Nokia T10 tablet comes with Netflix’s HD certification and has Google’s kids space support. It has a single Ocean Blue color option.

Nokia T10 Price and availability

The NokiaT10 with Wi-Fi starts at £129 (roughly Rs. 12,158) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The LTE variant starts at £149 (roughly Rs. 14,044). It will be available in the UK starting next month.

There’s no information on whether this tablet will make its way to India. However, considering that its elder sibling, the Nokia T20 is already available in India, we can expect the T10’s India launch to be sooner.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 3:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Lenovo launches new Legion and new Yoga laptops in India: Check pricing, availability
Laptops
Lenovo launches new Legion and new Yoga laptops in India: Check pricing, availability
How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp

How To

How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp

Twitter vs Elon Musk saga takes a fresh turn: Here's what's new

News

Twitter vs Elon Musk saga takes a fresh turn: Here's what's new

Tecno Camon 19 series launched in India with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Mobiles

Tecno Camon 19 series launched in India with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Nothing Phone (1) specifications leaked completely hours before launch, along with wallpapers

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) specifications leaked completely hours before launch, along with wallpapers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nokia T10 arrives as a compact tablet with 8-inch display

Lenovo launches new Legion and new Yoga laptops in India: Check pricing, availability

Twitter vs Elon Musk saga takes a fresh turn: Here's what's new

Tecno Camon 19 series launched in India with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Nothing Phone (1) specifications leaked completely hours before launch, along with wallpapers

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

Features

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more
Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999