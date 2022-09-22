HMD Global launched the Nokia T10 tablet back in July in the global market with an 8-inch display, Android 12, and a 5,100mAh battery. Now, the tablet is expected to launch in more markets including India. While there’s no official confirmation from HMD Global, the tablet’s India price has been leaked online. Also Read - Nokia 5710 XpressAudio launched in India at Rs 4,999: Colour options, other details

Nokia T10 tablet appears on Amazon before launch

An Amazon listing of the Nokia T10 tablet was first spotted by NPU, and it revealed the retail price of the budget tablet. As per the listing, the Nokia T10 tablet will be priced at Rs 11,999 and will be available in the Amazon Great India sale, which is commencing tomorrow for everyone. Also Read - iPhone now accounts for more than half of all smartphones in US: Report

While the listing appears to be an official indication of the arrival of the tablet in India, Nokia still hasn’t given a word about the tablet’s availability. Also Read - Nokia 8210 4G launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check specs, details

The new tablet will be the company’s budget device that will sit below the Nokia T20 tablet that currently retails for Rs 15,499 in India. The Nokia T10 launched earlier in other markets sports an 8-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution of 800 x 1280 pixels. It has 450 nits of brightness and a 16: 10 aspect ratio.

At the helm, it is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC that’s based on 12nm fabrication. It is paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable with a microSD card slot.

The device has an 8MP single camera on the rear with the capability of shooting 1080p videos. Upfront, it has a 2MP selfie snapper with a 720p video recording. It packs a 5,250mAh battery with support for standard charging. It has a stereo speaker setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

There’s a UBS Type-C port for charging and data transfer. As for connectivity, it has LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS support.

Once the Nokia T10 launches in India, it will join Nokia T20, which comes with a big 10.4-inch IPS LCD display, a Unisoc T610 SoC, and a big 8,200mAh battery with 15W fast charging.