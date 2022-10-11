comscore Nokia T10 tablet with LTE launched in India: Check price, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nokia T10 Tablet With Lte Connectivity Launched In India For Under Rs 15000
News

Nokia T10 tablet with LTE connectivity launched in India for under Rs 15,000

Mobiles

Nokia launched its new tablet, the Nokia T10 in LTE version on Tuesday. The tablet sports an 8-inch HD display and is powered by a Unisoc chipset.

Highlights

  • Nokia T10 tablet features a compact 8-inch HD display.
  • It has a Unisoc chipset that offers 4G connectivity.
  • The tablet comes under Rs 15,000 segment.
Nokia T10 tablet

Nokia last month launched the Nokia T10 tablet in India for a price of Rs 11,799. The tablet was launched with a compact 8-inch form factor and a Unisoc chipset. As for connectivity, it relied on Wi-Fi and no LTE option was available. Now, Nokia has officially launched the T10 tablet with LTE + Wi-Fi connectivity for under Rs 15,000. Also Read - Nokia G11 Plus with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs, colors

The new tablet boots on Android 12 OS and has the same specifications as the Wi-Fi-only model. Let’s take a look at its details. Also Read - Nokia T10 tablet spotted on Amazon for Rs 11,999 ahead of any announcement

Nokia T10 tablet (LTE) specifications and features

The Nokia T10 tablet comes with an 8-inch LCD display with an HD resolution of 1290 x 800 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a brightness of 450 nits. The screen does have thick bezels on the top and bottom. Also Read - Nokia 5710 XpressAudio launched in India at Rs 4,999: Colour options, other details

It comes powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 512GB. It comes with Widevine L1 certification meaning you can stream Netflix shows in HD resolution.

It has a single camera on both the front and the rear. On the rear, there’s an 8MP lens with autofocus support, whereas, a 2MP fixed focus unit is placed on the front. The front camera is for doing video chats or meetings. There’s an LED flash module below the rear camera to help assist in low-light or night shots.

The tablet packs a 5,250mAh non-removable battery with support for 10W charging. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and is claimed to receive two more OS upgrades. It is said to get 3 years of security updates.

It has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for music needs.

Nokia T10 tablet (LTE) India price

The Nokia T10 tablet with LTE costs Rs 12,799 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is priced at Rs 13,799 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. It comes in a single Ocean Blue color option. The device can be purchased starting October 15 from the Nokia online store and from Amazon.

  • Published Date: October 11, 2022 5:16 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Nokia T10 tablet with 4G LTE arrives in India
Mobiles
Nokia T10 tablet with 4G LTE arrives in India
Redmi A1 Plus with a dual rear camera will debut in India on October 14

Mobiles

Redmi A1 Plus with a dual rear camera will debut in India on October 14

Steam sale offers crazy discounts on popular titles

Photo Gallery

Steam sale offers crazy discounts on popular titles

BYD unveils Atto 3 electric SUV in India: Check details

automobile

BYD unveils Atto 3 electric SUV in India: Check details

Google Pixel Fold may launch before Apple's first foldable iPhone

Mobiles

Google Pixel Fold may launch before Apple's first foldable iPhone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi A1 Plus with a dual rear camera will debut in India on October 14

Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More, Flipkart Diwali Sale

BYD unveils Atto 3 electric SUV in India: Check details

Google Pixel Fold may launch before Apple's first foldable iPhone

iPhone likely to get 5G support in India by December 2022

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices
Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price

News

Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price