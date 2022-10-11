Nokia last month launched the Nokia T10 tablet in India for a price of Rs 11,799. The tablet was launched with a compact 8-inch form factor and a Unisoc chipset. As for connectivity, it relied on Wi-Fi and no LTE option was available. Now, Nokia has officially launched the T10 tablet with LTE + Wi-Fi connectivity for under Rs 15,000. Also Read - Nokia G11 Plus with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs, colors

The new tablet boots on Android 12 OS and has the same specifications as the Wi-Fi-only model. Let's take a look at its details.

Nokia T10 tablet (LTE) specifications and features

The Nokia T10 tablet comes with an 8-inch LCD display with an HD resolution of 1290 x 800 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a brightness of 450 nits. The screen does have thick bezels on the top and bottom.

It comes powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 512GB. It comes with Widevine L1 certification meaning you can stream Netflix shows in HD resolution.

It has a single camera on both the front and the rear. On the rear, there’s an 8MP lens with autofocus support, whereas, a 2MP fixed focus unit is placed on the front. The front camera is for doing video chats or meetings. There’s an LED flash module below the rear camera to help assist in low-light or night shots.

The tablet packs a 5,250mAh non-removable battery with support for 10W charging. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and is claimed to receive two more OS upgrades. It is said to get 3 years of security updates.

It has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for music needs.

Nokia T10 tablet (LTE) India price

The Nokia T10 tablet with LTE costs Rs 12,799 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is priced at Rs 13,799 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. It comes in a single Ocean Blue color option. The device can be purchased starting October 15 from the Nokia online store and from Amazon.