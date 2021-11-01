comscore Nokia T20 launched starting at Rs 15,499, will go against Realme Pad in India
News

Nokia T20 launched starting at Rs 15,499, will go against Realme Pad in India

Mobiles

Nokia T20 tablet is now available in India starting at Rs 15,499. With this, HMD Global looks to take on the Realme Pad, which starts at Rs 15,999.

Nokia-T20

HMD Global has launched Nokia’s first Android tablet, the Nokia T20 in India. The tablet will compete against the Realme Pad in India and comes with features like a 2K resolution display and an 8,200mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 15 hours of web browsing time on a single charge. Here we will be taking a look at everything the new tablet has to offer. Also Read - Top 5 brands whose rebranding turned into a big success

Nokia T20: Price in India

Nokia T20 is priced at Rs 15,499 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage WiFi-only variant, at Rs 16,499 for the 4GB RAM/32GB storage WiFi-only variant, and at Rs 18,499 for the 4G variant. The device is currently available via Nokia.com and offline retail stores. It will be made available via Flipkart starting tomorrow. Also Read - OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Customers purchasing the device will get preloaded Spotify access along with various finance offers. Also Read - How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android phone in simple steps

To recall, the Nokia T20 tablet first launched in Europe last month with a starting price of Euro 199 (approximately Rs 17,200) for the WiFi-only model.

Nokia T20: Specifications

Nokia T20 sports a 10.4-inch 2K display with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The device is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM along with up to 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system in near-stock configuration. All of this is backed by an 8,200mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The device features dual microphones for noise cancellation along with OZO Playback and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back paired with an LED flash module to help with low light photography. At the front, it features a 5-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

  Published Date: November 1, 2021 5:16 PM IST

