Nokia ultra-premium flagship phone could release sooner than you think

The last flagship smartphone launched by HMD Global was the Nokia 9 PureView, which was launched back in 2019. Since then, we have only heard rumours of the company working on a successor to the phone. First, it was the 9.1, then the 9.2, with the latest one being the 9.3, which was followed by a report of a delayed launch. Even the rumours have taken a breather, with us not knowing of HMD Global’s next flagship phone. Also Read - Nokia G20 budget smartphone launches in India: Check out price and sale date

Now, according to a new report by ITHome citing a quote by Zhang Yucheng, Product Manager at HMD Global China, the company is preparing a 5G flagship that will be launched in China on November 11. November 11 is celebrated as Singles’ Day in the country, which is a big shopping event, similar to Black Friday in the west. Also Read - Exclusive: Realme will launch many more budget 5G phones under Narzo series this year

Yucheng did not provide any details about the upcoming device, and any of the previous leaks might also not point to the real phone, considering that they cover several years of projects that never came to light. We even think that HMD Global might not even name the phone, Nokia 9.3, considering that it has moved away from that format. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro to launch on July 14: Everything you need to know

The company is now focussing on its X-series, and is rumoured to soon launch its Nokia X50 and Nokia X70 smartphones globally. The Nokia X50 is expected to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera and be powered by the Snapdragon 775 SoC. The primary camera will feature Zeiss optics. The device will sport a 6.5-inch 1440p+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 6,000mAh battery.

It is rumoured that the upcoming Nokia X70 will sport a custom camera sensor co-designed by Nokia Technology. Apart from this, not much is known about the upcoming smartphone.