Nokia X10, X20 specifications leak: 5G chipset, up to 6GB RAM hinted

Speculations in the market point at Nokia aiming for the budget smartphone space this year with several new additions. After the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 5.4, HMD Global is planning to kickstart a new X series of smartphones. Based on a leaked report, these phones will be called the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20, and both of them will support 5G connectivity, courtesy of the Snapdragon 480 chipset. Also Read - HMD Global announces April 8 global event, will likely launch Nokia G10

The Snapdragon 480 chip is one of the most affordable 5G chips in Qualcomm’s lineup this year. Nokia’s choice of sticking to the Snapdragon 480 hints at a relatively affordable price tag for these X series smartphones. In terms of raw performance, both of these phones could be slightly more powerful than the Snapdragon 460 chip on the Nokia 3.4. Also Read - Nokia G10 could release in the global market soon, tipped to be a gaming phone

Nokia X10, X20 specifications leaked

Along with the chipset of choice, the leak also mentions storage and RAM options for the X20. The report from NokiaPowerUser says that there will be 6GB RAM and 128GB storage on the X20. The Nokia X10, meanwhile, will come with only 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 at Rs 11,999: A look at its competition in the budget smartphone segment

Colour variants for both have also leaked. The Nokia X10 is said to come in White and Green colour variants whereas the Nokia X20 will come in Sand as well as Blue variants. The Nokia X20 may be priced at EUR 349 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Nokia X10, on the other hand, may be priced at EUR 300 for the 6GB RAM and 32GB storage variants.

Sadly, there are no other details to feast on yet. Given the leaked specifications so far, it seems that the Nokia X10 and X20 could eventually be pricier versions of the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 5.4. Similar to most other brands, the focus with these phones will be mostly on 5G connectivity at a lower price. Nokia usually sticks to the Android One programme and with the X series, we could expect the same, i.e., stock Android with two years of OS upgrades.

Along with the Nokia X series, HMD Global is planning to launch a Nokia G10. The limited details available on this phone include the presence of a 48-megapixel rear camera, a 6.4-inch display, and an octa-core processor.