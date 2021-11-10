HMD launches a budget smartphone dubbed Nokia X100: Check price, specs

HMD Global has launched its new Nokia X100 budget 5G phone in the United States. The device looks pretty similar to the Nokia G50, but unlike the G50, the X100 is geared for entertainment and has completely different specifications. Key features of the device include a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, 6GB of RAM and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC unveiled; price yet to be revealed

Nokia X100: Price

Nokia X100 is priced at $252 (approximately Rs 18,709) for the sole 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant. The device will be made available exclusively through T-Mobile and Metro network carriers starting November 19. Also Read - Airtel introduces 5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases to business

The company has not revealed if and when the device will be launching in the Indian market. Also Read - Nokia T20 launched starting at Rs 15,499, will go against Realme Pad in India

Nokia X100: Specifications

Nokia X100 sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM along with 1TB of expandable storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with a few minor customisations made by HMD Global. All of this is backed by a 4,470mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It will come with support for T-Mobile’s sub-6Hz 5G network. The phone supports the n25, n41, n66 and n71 5G bands.

As part of the X-series, the Nokia X100 should receive 3-years of OS updates and monthly security patches.

The device sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with ZEISS optics paired with a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. The Nokia X100 also has OZO Audio technology that makes audio and video recording a lot better. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.