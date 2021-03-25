HMD Global could soon launch its new Nokia X20 5G globally. The device has been spotted on the FCC website and inside of the Indian IMEI database. HMD Global is expected to launch the device at its April 8 event, where it could also launch the rumoured Nokia G10. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days deals on 65-inch TVs: Samsung The Frame, Motorola ZX, Vu Premium, and more

To recall, Nokia X20 5G was previously also spotted on Geekbench, where we got to know that the alleged device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and will run Google's Android 11 operating system out of the box.

The FCC listing spotted by MySmartPrice features the model number TA-1341, which is believed to be the Nokia X20. The listing confirms that the device will come with 5G connectivity and showcases the phone's back panel with a circular rear camera module. Apart from the FCC listing, tipster Mukul Sharma recently tweeted an image showing a smartphone with the same TA-1341 model number on the Indian IMEI database, hinting that the device could also soon launch in India.

So yes, the Nokia X20 5G could very well be making its way to India. Its IMEI number has already been registered on the Indian IMEI database.#Nokia #NokiaX20 pic.twitter.com/BNf1G8jbRO — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 24, 2021

Nokia X20 5G: Expected price

According to an earlier report by NokiaPowerUser, the upcoming Nokia X20 will be priced at Euro 349 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Nokia X20: Expected specifications

According to an earlier Geekbench listing the device will come with 6GB of RAM and will run on Google’s Android 11 operating system.

The NokiaPowerUser report claims that the device will also have an 8GB RAM variant. It is being said that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC and will come with 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

The report also states that the upcoming Nokia X20 will feature a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It will come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. All of this will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 10W charging.