HMD Global has finally launched the much anticipated Nokia X-series globally. The new series consists of two smartphones: Nokia X20 and Nokia X10. Apart from these, the company has also launched the Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10 smartphones. The company claims that its new smartphones are “built to last inside and out.” Here we will be taking a look at what the new Nokia X10 and X20 have to offer. Also Read - Nokia C20 launching today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Nokia X10, Nokia X20: Price

Nokia X20 is priced at Euro 349 (approximately Rs 30,982) for the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. It will be made available in select global markets starting next month in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue colour options. The Nokia X10 on the other hand will be made available starting June in Forest and Snow colour options. It will be priced at Euro 309 (approximately Rs 27,427) for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. Also Read - Nokia ANC T3110 TWS earbuds, Nokia Bluetooth headset T2000 launched: Price in India, specs

Nokia X10, Nokia X20: Specifications

Both the new X-series devices will sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC with 5G support. They run the latest Android 11 operating system under Google’s Android One initiative, providing users with a near stock user experience. Also Read - HMD Global could launch new Nokia G-Series and X-Series phones on April 8

Both the devices feature camera lenses manufactured by ZEISS Optics. The Nokia X20 sports a 64-megapixel quad camera setup on the back along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Nokia X10 on the other hand features a 48-megapixel quad camera setup on the back. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel camera to take selfies.

The new Nokia X10, X20 come with three years of guaranteed monthly security updates along with guaranteed three-year operating system updates. Nokia X20 will be made available in two RAM/internal storage variants: 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage. Whereas, the Nokia X10 will be made available in three variants: 4GB RAM/128GB storage, 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage.

Both the devices are backed by 4,470mAh batteries with support for fast charging.

Interestingly, the company has announced that it has removed the charger from the retail box of the X-series and instead added a 100 percent compostable case to the packaging.

Apart from the smartphones, HMD Global has also launched its new Nokia Lite Earbuds (BH205) priced at Euro 39 (approximately Rs 3,461). The device is now available in select markets in Polar Sea and Charcoal colour options.