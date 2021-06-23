comscore Nokia X20, X10 India launch hinted, could break into 5G handset market
Nokia India has listed the X20 5G on its website under the SAR value sections. The X20 is Nokia’s 5G offering for the midrange smartphone segment.

Nokia hasn’t been among the frontrunners of the smartphone industry in 2021 and that has been evident with the few phones they launched. We reviewed the Nokia 3.4 and 5.4 and were left wanting more. However, Nokia is possibly planning to change things around by bringing the X series phones to India. The Indian website of the company has hinted at the X20 and X10 coming to India. Also Read - Jio 5G service: Reliance Jio, Intel partner to develop 5G network for India

Both the X20 and X10 have been spotted listed on the Nokia India website under the SAR value section. Spotted by NokiaMob first, the entire section mentions all the phones listed in India and the upcoming ones. Along with the X20 and X10, the listing also mentions the C and G series phones for the Indian market. Also Read - Nokia C20 Plus budget smartphone launched: Check specs, price and other details

Nokia planning X20, X10 launches

It should be noted that the X, C and G series phones are all aimed at affordable segments of the market. The X20 and X10 are the 5G compatible phones in the new lineup, flaunting the Snapdragon 480 chip. The displays on both these phones measure 6.6-inches and have Full HD+ IPS LCD panels. Nokia equipe both of them with a 4,450mAh battery along with an 18W fast charger in the box. Also Read - Nokia C01 Plus with an upgraded processor and bigger battery launched

nokia g10, nokia g20, nokia g10 global launch, nokia g20 global launch, nokia g10 price, nokia g20 price, nokia g10 price in india, nokia g20 price in india, nokia g20 camera, nokia g20 specs, nokia g20 sale, nokia g20 features, nokia g10 specs, nokia g10 sale, nokia g10 features, nokia, hmd global, android

The X20 edges past with a 64-megapixel camera with ZEISS branded lenses whereas the X10 comes with a 48-megapixel main camera. The highlight of both of these phones is the promise of three years of Android OS updates, which is unheard of in the affordable smartphone space. It remains to be seen whether Nokia makes that its USP against the batch of high-equipped Chinese smartphones.

Nokia is yet to comment or confirm anything about these smartphones. Hence, it could be possible that these ratings may not indicate anything for Indian consumers. Nokia has been laidback with its marketing and planning in India.

The X, C and G series phones are expected to replace the older numbered series of phones that we have seen so far. Also, HMD Global is yet to announce plans to release a flagship-grade device any time soon. Their last outing in the premium smartphone space was the Nokia 9 Pureview that debuted a penta camera setup and Snapdragon 845 chip.

  • Published Date: June 23, 2021 7:50 PM IST

Best Sellers