Nokia X30 5G launched as HMD Global's most eco-friendly phone

HMD Global has launched three smartphones, the Nokia G60 5G, the Nokia C31, and the Nokia X30 5G. While that is amazing news for the company that has never believed in the neck and neck competition with the likes of Samsung and Xiaomi, the spotlight is on the new subscription plan that rewards users for keeping their phone longer. Called Circular, the new subscription service aims to promote sustainability.

The new Nokia phone subscription, launching in the UK and Germany, will be available for the Nokia X30 5G as well as other phones. Customers subscribing to the service will be able to buy the phone for a monthly fee and receive rewards for using it as long as they can. These rewards are not monetary but in the form of goodies. HMD says Circular will be available in the UK and Germany initially but it is planning to roll out to global markets in the coming months.

Nokia X30 5G

The new Nokia X30 5G, HMD claims, is the most eco-friendly smartphone it has ever made. It uses a 100 percent recycled aluminium frame and the speaker grille, and a back panel that is made of 65 percent recycled plastic. Its box is made up of 70 percent recycled paper.

To promote longevity, HMD says the Nokia X30 5G will support three years of OS upgrades and monthly security updates, while the warranty will be valid for as long as three years.

The specifications of the Nokia X30 5G include a 6.43-inch FullHD OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of 256GB of storage. On the back of the phone, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera. It will be available for a starting price of £399 in the UK and €529 in Germany. But with the Circular subscription, it will cost £25 a month in the UK with a startup fee of £30.

Nokia G60 5G and Nokia C31

HMD also launched the Nokia G60 5G for £249 upfront and £12.50 a month with a start-up fee of £30 under the Circular subscription in the UK. The Nokia G60 5G comes with a 6.58-inch 120Hz LCD, Snapdragon 695 chip with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 50-megapixel triple camera system on the back. The next one is the Nokia C31, which costs €129 upfront and comes with a 5050mAh battery, a Unisoc 9863A1 chip, up to 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.7-inch screen, and 13-megapixel triple cameras on the back. Its UK availability is not announced yet.