Nokia XR20 has been launched in India on Monday, October 18. HDM Global teased the launch of the Nokia smartphone last week. The rugged smartphone comes at a price starting at Rs 46,999 in the country. Check out full specifications, variants, availability, and all other details about the newly launched Nokia smartphone.

HMD Global states that the newly launched Nokia XR20 smartphone is the "toughest ever Nokia phone" with military-grade design and build quality. The smartphone manufacturer has revealed that the Nokia XR20 will receive long-term software support with three years of assured Android OS updates and four years of monthly security updates.

Nokia XR20 price in India, availability

Nokia XR20 has been launched in India in just one variant. The model comes with support for 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variant comes with a price tag of Rs 46,999.

HMD Global has announced that the pre-booking for the Nokia smartphone will begin from October 20. The smartphone will be available for purchase from October 30 across offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Nokia.com. As a part of the launch offer, customers will get a Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs 3,599, and a One-year screen protection plan at no additional cost.

Nokia XR20 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nokia XR20 comes packed with a 6.67-inch 1080p LCD display with support for 60Hz refresh rate, hole punch cut-out, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is backed by a 4,630mAh battery with support for 18W wired and 15W wireless charging.

On the hardware front, the Nokia smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the rear panel, the smartphone comes packed with two cameras on the back including a 48-megapixel primary rear camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera.