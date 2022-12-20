comscore Nokia XR20, Nokia G50 Android 13 update may have started rolling out
The latest Android 13 update for the Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 also bring new features, such as themed app icons for some apps.

Nokia XR20

Android 13 may now be available for two HMD Global’s Nokia phones — more than two months after the company began testing the new Android version. A new report has suggested that Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 are now receiving Android 13 update, bringing a horde of new features and system enhancements, as well as the latest security patches. Also Read - Nokia mobile phone users, there is finally some good news for you

According to NokiaMob, HMD Global has rolled out the Android 1 update for the Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 in some European countries. While the company has not officially said anything about the rollout, the Android 13 update will likely be available to users in other regions. Also Read - Nokia XR20 launched in India at Rs 46,999: It is the toughest Nokia phone ever

Alongside the new Android version, the latest update for the Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 also bring new features, such as themed app icons for some apps — much like what you see on Google Pixel phones — and a photo picker when sharing photos or videos. While these features are said to be available in select markets, I do not see why HMD Global would deprive Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 users elsewhere of them. Also Read - HMD Global confirms Nokia XR20 is coming to India soon: Check expected launch date, more

Talking about the Android 13 features, the Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 would now show new notification permissions, better media controls, animation in the playback bar, among other features. The privacy and security of the device will also improve with the new Android 13 update. Since HMD does not include third-party apps and keeps its Android updates near-stock, you will not find any bloatware in the software after updating your device.

To update your Nokia XR20 or Nokia G50, go to Software update in your phone settings and then Download and install the new update in case it becomes available in your region.

HMD Global first rolled out the Android 13 update to Nokia X20 5G and Nokia X10 5G some weeks back. But these phones are not sold everywhere.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2022 6:12 PM IST
