comscore Nokia XR20 rugged 5G phone launched: Check specs, price, India launch details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nokia XR20 rugged 5G phone launched: Check specs, price, India launch details
News

Nokia XR20 rugged 5G phone launched: Check specs, price, India launch details

Mobiles

Nokia XR20 rugged 5G phone has been launched in the global market. HMD Global hasn’t revealed whether the new Nokia phone will arrive in India. Check specs, price and other details here.

Nokia rugged phone

HMD Global has launched a new Nokia smartphone in the global market dubbed the Nokia XR20. The company has been teasing the rugged 5G Nokia phone since the past few weeks. The smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any information about India launch of the new Nokia smartphone yet. So, we might need to wait for HMD Global to officially announce whether the Nokia XR20 will arrive in India or not. Also Read - Nokia 110 4G feature phone launched with price under Rs 3,000: Check specs, price in India

The smartphone manufacturer claims that the Nokia XR20 will last for a lifetime in terms of both hardware as well software. The smartphone comes packed with a ruggedized casing that is MIL-STD810H-certified, which means it can withstand drops from 1.8 meters. Also Read - Nokia G20 budget phone now available: Check specs, price in India, where to buy

Nokia XR20 specs and price details

The Nokia XR20 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further via microSD card. The phone comes in only one variant. The phone also includes standard IP68 water and dust resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front. Also Read - Tech News Today: Oppo Reno 6 series launched, Poco F3 GT specs, new Nokia phone launch

It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that includes an 8-megapixel image sensor for selfies and video calls. On the rear panel, the Nokia XR20 includes two image sensors including a 48-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and LED flash.

Nokia phone 5G rugged

The Nokia XR20 comes packed with a 4630mAh battery capacity paired with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging support. HMD claims that the battery can last up to two days in a single charge. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 and the company has committed to four years of monthly security updates and three years of major OS updates

Some of the other features of the new Nokia smartphone includes stereo speakers, OZO playback technology, side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner, among others.

The newly launched Nokia XR20 has been launched in two colours Ultra Blue and Granite Grey. It comes in single configuration with 6GB RAM and128GB storage at a price of $550, which translates to around Rs 41,000. The phone goes on sale starting August 24. As mentioned earlier, the company hasn’t revealed India launch details about the new Nokia phone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2021 8:57 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 27, 2021 9:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 10T 5G in photos: A decent affordable 5G package
Photo Gallery
Redmi Note 10T 5G in photos: A decent affordable 5G package
Redmi Note 10T 5G in photos: A decent affordable 5G package

Photo Gallery

Redmi Note 10T 5G in photos: A decent affordable 5G package

Amazon Prime Day sale: Best deals on gadgets under Rs 1000

Photo Gallery

Amazon Prime Day sale: Best deals on gadgets under Rs 1000

Amazon Prime Day sale: Best deals on headphones, speakers, powerbanks under Rs 1000

Photo Gallery

Amazon Prime Day sale: Best deals on headphones, speakers, powerbanks under Rs 1000

Top smartphone deals on Amazon Prime Day sale: Mi 11X, iPhone 11 and more

Photo Gallery

Top smartphone deals on Amazon Prime Day sale: Mi 11X, iPhone 11 and more

Top smartphone deals on Amazon Prime Day sale: Mi 11X, iPhone 11 and more

Photo Gallery

Top smartphone deals on Amazon Prime Day sale: Mi 11X, iPhone 11 and more

Apple Watch SE for Rs 24,900 until tonight: How to quickly avail this deal

Wearables

Apple Watch SE for Rs 24,900 until tonight: How to quickly avail this deal

WhatsApp tips: How to send message to an unknown number without saving it

How To

WhatsApp tips: How to send message to an unknown number without saving it

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme MagDart wireless charging phone launching in India soon

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro launches with Ryzen 5000 CPU, brings Legion Ultimate Support service

OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro breathes excitement to these flagships

Face ID to reach Macs, all iPhones and iPads in a couple of years

Dimensity 1300T is next from MediaTek, to offer up to 40 percent faster graphics

iPhone 13 series leak roundup: 25W charger, autofocus ultra-wide camera and more

Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?

Why OnePlus chose MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI for the Nord 2 5G, company explains

OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions: Makes the 9R weep

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Which OnePlus is better for you?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia XR20 rugged 5G phone launched: Check specs, price, India launch details

Mobiles

Nokia XR20 rugged 5G phone launched: Check specs, price, India launch details
Nokia 110 4G feature phone launched in India with price under Rs 3,000: Check specs, price

Mobiles

Nokia 110 4G feature phone launched in India with price under Rs 3,000: Check specs, price
Airtel 5G Mumbai trials show download speeds of 1.2Gbps, upload at 850Mbps

Telecom

Airtel 5G Mumbai trials show download speeds of 1.2Gbps, upload at 850Mbps
Nokia ultra-premium flagship phone could release sooner than you think

Mobiles

Nokia ultra-premium flagship phone could release sooner than you think
Top tech news today: Realme Dizo feature phones launched, Galaxy Unpacked event, Mi 11 Ultra sale date

News

Top tech news today: Realme Dizo feature phones launched, Galaxy Unpacked event, Mi 11 Ultra sale date

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo Tab P11 हुआ लॉन्च, 11-इंच स्क्रीन और Snapdragon 662 चिप से है लैस

Facetime का उपयोग Android Phone पर करने के लिए फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) ने लॉन्च किए 4 नए Postpaid Plans, 100GB डेटा समेत मिलेंगे कई फायदे

MS Word: बिना कीबोर्ड के बोलकर करें टाइपिंग, जानें तरीका

Free Fire OB29 Update में जुड़ सकते हैं तीन नए कैरेक्टर, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

How to clear YouTube search history

Features

How to clear YouTube search history
Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

Features

Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know
Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000
Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Features

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

News

Realme MagDart wireless charging phone launching in India soon
Mobiles
Realme MagDart wireless charging phone launching in India soon
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro launches with Ryzen 5000 CPU, brings Legion Ultimate Support service

Laptops

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro launches with Ryzen 5000 CPU, brings Legion Ultimate Support service
OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro breathes excitement to these flagships

News

OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro breathes excitement to these flagships
Face ID to reach Macs, all iPhones and iPads in a couple of years

News

Face ID to reach Macs, all iPhones and iPads in a couple of years
Dimensity 1300T is next from MediaTek, to offer up to 40 percent faster graphics

Mobiles

Dimensity 1300T is next from MediaTek, to offer up to 40 percent faster graphics

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers