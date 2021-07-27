HMD Global has launched a new Nokia smartphone in the global market dubbed the Nokia XR20. The company has been teasing the rugged 5G Nokia phone since the past few weeks. The smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any information about India launch of the new Nokia smartphone yet. So, we might need to wait for HMD Global to officially announce whether the Nokia XR20 will arrive in India or not. Also Read - Nokia 110 4G feature phone launched with price under Rs 3,000: Check specs, price in India

The smartphone manufacturer claims that the Nokia XR20 will last for a lifetime in terms of both hardware as well software. The smartphone comes packed with a ruggedized casing that is MIL-STD810H-certified, which means it can withstand drops from 1.8 meters. Also Read - Nokia G20 budget phone now available: Check specs, price in India, where to buy

Nokia XR20 specs and price details

The Nokia XR20 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further via microSD card. The phone comes in only one variant. The phone also includes standard IP68 water and dust resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front. Also Read - Tech News Today: Oppo Reno 6 series launched, Poco F3 GT specs, new Nokia phone launch

It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that includes an 8-megapixel image sensor for selfies and video calls. On the rear panel, the Nokia XR20 includes two image sensors including a 48-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and LED flash.

The Nokia XR20 comes packed with a 4630mAh battery capacity paired with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging support. HMD claims that the battery can last up to two days in a single charge. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 and the company has committed to four years of monthly security updates and three years of major OS updates

Some of the other features of the new Nokia smartphone includes stereo speakers, OZO playback technology, side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner, among others.

The newly launched Nokia XR20 has been launched in two colours Ultra Blue and Granite Grey. It comes in single configuration with 6GB RAM and128GB storage at a price of $550, which translates to around Rs 41,000. The phone goes on sale starting August 24. As mentioned earlier, the company hasn’t revealed India launch details about the new Nokia phone.