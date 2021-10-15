HMD Global has confirmed that it will launch Nokia XR20 in India soon. Notably, the smartphone already debuted globally in July this year. The company has also announced that the pre-orders of the smartphone will begin in India on 20 October. HMD Global has revealed a few key details of the upcoming smartphone including Snapdragon 480 SoC, up to 6 GB RAM, 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and more. Also Read - Nokia launches an affordable tablet: Check specifications, price, India launch details, more

Also Read - Nokia PureBook S14 launched in India at Rs 56,990, sale begins during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Nokia XR20 expected specifications

Going by the variant launched globally, Nokia XR20 is likely to come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. The company claims that it can be used with wet hands or gloves. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage that can be expanded up to 512 GB via micro SD card. Nokia XR20 will run on Android 11. Also Read - HMD Global teases launch of first Nokia tablet, Nokia T20, on October 6

Brace yourselves to meet the toughest device you’ll ever see. Nokia XR20 pre-booking starts on 20th October.#NokiaXR20 #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/S4PFknERoX — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 15, 2021

In terms of camera, Nokia XR20 will feature a dual-camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Both the Zeiss sensors come with features like SpeedWarp mode and Action Cam mode. As for selfies, the smartphone might sport an 8-megapixel front camera.

The upcoming Nokia XR20 is expected to be equipped with a 4,630 mAh battery that supports 18 W wired charging and 15 W wireless charging. For connectivity, the handset is likely to come with support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C. It will also feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The sensors of the camera include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone variant launched globally comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It can even survive in 1.8 metres of water for up to an hour due to its MIL-STD810H certification.