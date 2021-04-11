Not just Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi will launch more Mi 11 series phones in India on April 23

Xiaomi has already confirmed to launch the Mi 11 Ultra on April 23 in India. The company has now teased that more Mi smartphones will be announced on the slated date. The Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted a Mi 11 series teaser video, which highlights some of the key features of the smartphone series. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 was the best selling smartphone in January: Counterpoint

Previously, the company teased to launch only the Mi 11 Ultra. The latest tweet suggests that that more Mi 11 smartphones including the Mi 11, the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11i will release in the country.

More Mi 11 smartphones coming

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer unveiled the Mi 11 series in China in December last year later followed by global launch on February 8. Last month, the company launched the Mi 11 Ultra and two more Mi 11 series phones in China and mostly likely they are now heading to China.

The official teaser related to the India launch shows that the Mi 11 series will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The company also goes on to say that “not 1, but many Mi phones” with the flagship chipset will be launching in India.

For the unaware, there are five phones in the Mi 11 series including the Mi 11, the Mi 11 Pro, the Mi 11 Ultra, and the Mi 11i with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is currently unclear as to which models will make it to the Indian market later this month.

In China, the Mi 11 Ultra is available at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 72,600) and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 78,200). As per the pricing in India is concerned, the the Mi 11 Ultra is said to launch at a starting price of over Rs 70,000 in India.