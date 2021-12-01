comscore Not just OnePlus or Xiaomi, Oppo's next flagship will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip
News

Not just OnePlus or Xiaomi, Oppo's next flagship will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Mobiles

Oppo has revealed that its next flagship smartphone launching in Q1 2022 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Details here.

Oppo Reno6 5G (1)

(Representational Image)

Oppo has confirmed that its next flagship phone will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The device will be launched in the first quarter of 2022. Apart from this, the company has claimed to continue working with Qualcomm Technologies in accelerating the development of 5G and exploring the future of smartphone innovations. Also Read - Smartphones to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset: Xiaomi 12, Realme GT 2 Pro and more

The company did not reveal any other details for its upcoming flagship smartphone. However, according to rumours, the successor to the Find X3 Pro is on the cards for a March launch. The alleged Find X4 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7 AMOLED display with a 1440p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also being said that the device will come with 80W fast charging support. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro to join Xiaomi 12 series, will be among the first to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

This announcement comes just after Qualcomm unveiled its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip at its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit. The new chipset is claimed to have up to four times faster artificial intelligence (AI) performance compared to its predecessor. It is also claimed to deliver 30 percent faster graphics rendering along with 25 percent more power efficiency. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is also claimed to be the world’s first 5G modem-RF solution to reach 10 Gigabit download speeds. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 could become first smartphone to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is based on a 4nm process technology. The company has not revealed the exact names of the Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU available on its new chip. However, it has been revealed that the Kryo CPU will come with Arm Cortex-X2 cores that can be clocked up to 3Ghz.

Qualcomm has stated that the new Adreno GPU will provide users with a boost of 30 percent in graphics rendering and 25 percent in power saving when compared to its predecessor.

Apart from Oppo who all will be releasing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphones

Qualcomm has revealed that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will be used by a slew of global smartphone vendors including Black Shark, Honor, iQoo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, RealmeRedmi, Sharp, Sony, VivoXiaomi, and ZTE.

It has also been stated that phones powered by the new chipset are expected to start launching by the end of 2021.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2021 8:45 PM IST

