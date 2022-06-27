comscore Nothing Phone (1) could be sold offline via Reliance Digital in India
Nothing could partner with Reliance Digital for offline sales of the Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) could be available for purchase from Reliance Digital stores in India.

Nothing Phone (1) is all set to make a debut in the smartphone market on July 12. The phone will be sold online exclusively via Flipkart with the invite-only system. Now, a new piece of the news reveals that the phone will also be sold in the offline market, most likely from Reliance Digital outlets in India. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1): Now you can join the waitlist to buy the phone

Nothing Phone (1) will also be sold in the offline market in India

The popular tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91Mobiles) has revealed that Nothing is in talks with Reliance Digital for the sales of the Nothing Phone (1) in the offline market. That being said, the phone will be sold online as well as in the offline market in India. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders now live on Flipkart: Check complete process here

Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed to be sold through an invite-only system

The company recently confirmed that the Phone (1) units sold in India will be locally manufactured in Tamil Nadu. This will probably help the brand save the importation costs while selling the device in India. So we can expect the smartphone to come at fair pricing. Although there’s no confirmation, the device is expected to cost above Rs. 30,000.

Design and Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) will bring a new design offering a transparent back allowing users to see what’s inside the phone. So far, from what the leaked videos and posters have confirmed, we can only see the LED lights present inside the glass back. The phone has LED lighting all over the back. It has a Glyph interface, which basically blinks the LED lights on the back of the phone when charging or when a notification or SMS hits the device.

It will come with a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+(1800 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It will be an OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It will come with a dual-camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 16MP secondary lens with the capability of shooting both ultra-wide and macro shots. On the front, it is said to have a 16MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base internal storage. It will house a 4,500mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging technology. Lastly, it will boot on the Android 12 OS and have Nothing OS that will be Dot-Matrix themed.

  • Published Date: June 27, 2022 1:47 PM IST

