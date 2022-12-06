comscore Nothing confirms it has sold 1 million products so far
Nothing has sold 1 million products since its launch

Nothing has sold 1 million products since its launch. This figure comes only after a year of the brand existing and having merely three products in its portfolio.

  • Nothing has sold 1 million products since its launch back in 2021.
  • This portfolio of Nothing only has three devices so far: Nothing Phone (1), Ear (1), and Ear (Stick).
  • Despite the figures, Nothing won't launch a new phone anytime soon.
Nothing has been a popular name in the smartphone and wearable industry ever since the brand’s launch. It appears that the popularity has also shown results in terms of sales. Also Read - Nothing Phone (2) isn't launching anytime soon, says Founder Carl Pei

The brand took to Twitter to reveal that it has sold 1 million products within a little over a year of its launch. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 Closed Beta program announced, Open Beta to roll out in two weeks

Nothing sold over a million Phone (1), Ear (1), and Ear (Stick) combined

Nothing has sold 1 million products since its launch back in 2021. The figure is impressive considering that the company only has three products in its portfolio. Out of the three, there’s only one smartphone and two wearables/hearables. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to soon receive its first Android 13 beta update: Carl Pei teases

It is worth noting that the only phone by the brand, the Nothing Phone (1) isn’t available in the US. This means the sales only come from the rest of the regions where it’s available.

Nothing’s founder Carl Pei, who also co-founded OnePlus, appears to have big plans as he aims to launch Nothing products in the US as well.

He recently stated “It’s definitely a market where there’s already a lot of interest for our products. And if we launch our smartphones there, I’m sure we could obtain significant growth.”

In addition to this, Carl also revealed that the company won’t launch the Nothing Phone (2) anytime soon, despite the impressive sales figures. He said that the brand’s main focus is Phone (1) for now and it’s cooking something really great in terms of software.

For the uninitiated, the Phone (1) was surrounded by controversy when it didn’t receive the Android 13 update earlier than other brands such as Oppo, Samsung, etc.

However, now, the closed beta program of Android 13 for the Phone (1) is out and users can apply for it. The open beta, followed by a stable release is expected to be rolled out next year, probably early sometime in Q1.

Also, it is worth noting that Carl has confirmed that the company is working on something beyond Android 13, which does make us believe that the Phone (1) may get some new Nothing OS features.

  • Published Date: December 6, 2022 6:14 PM IST
