Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 shouldn't be on your mind, says Carl Pei

With Google's announcement that Android 13 is ready for phones, different smartphone brands began telling their customers when they can expect the latest Android version. Nothing, a relatively new but impactful brand, however, doesn't think you should be talking about Android version numbers. Carl Pei, the co-founder of Nothing and previously OnePlus, said a phone is more than that.

In an interesting reply to a journalist who enquired about the Android 13 release for Nothing Phone (1) on Twitter, Pei said, "A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers." Sure, what he said is true, but not very reassuring to the customers of Nothing Phone (1), especially when several software-related complaints related to the phone are piling up.

To elaborate on what Pei said, the software is a crucial part of a phone but does not necessarily define if a “product” — Phone (1) in this case — is good or bad. How early a phone can receive the new software does not impact your experience unless there is a severe problem with the existing software that needs quick redressal. But it should matter for a brand that puts software as its primary selling point.

Software is important

Besides its cool looks, The Nothing Phone (1) has collected praises for clean software. Even though the software has some niggling issues here and there, the overall experience is not bad for users. So, if one could ignore that this is Nothing’s first phone and the related teething issues, the experience isn’t bad. And that makes the software all more important for the company.

Nothing’s website also says that the Phone (1) includes “only the best of Android” with a “perfected” experience. Sure, it does not say that that experience is an outcome of the latest software, but from a customer’s point of view, it should be. Pei has downplayed the race to get the latest Android version — maybe for all good reasons but at the wrong time.

Nothing has constantly been pushing software updates to Phone (1), so much so that it has begun to annoy some users. These updates iron out several bugs and fix some issues while adding new features. But there must be an end to this incessant software push and focus on what customers, who will now pay Rs 1,000 more, expect from Nothing — Android 13.