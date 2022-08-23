comscore Here’s when Nothing Phone (1) will get Android 13 update
News

Nothing Phone (1) Android update: Here’s when it will get Android 13

Mobiles

When Nothing launched the Nothing Phone (1), it arrived with Android 12-based Nothing OS. Now, the company has shared a timeline for launch of Android 13 on its smartphone.

Nothing Phone 1

When Nothing launched its first ever smartphone last month, it arrived with Android 12-based Nothing OS. Soon after Google launched its next-generation Android 13 mobile operating system. This prompted questions by the users, who wanted to know as to when the company will roll out Android 13 update on the Nothing Phone (1). Now, the company has finally confirmed when Android 13 will arrive on the Nothing Phone (1). Also Read - Netflix, Amazon India, Google, Microsoft to testify on anti-competitive practices

In a statement to Android Authority, Nothing has said that Android 13 will arrive on the Nothing Phone (1) in the first half of 2023. “In regards to Android 13, this will be launching for Phone 1 users in the first half of 2023. Before releasing, we want to fine tune the software upgrade with Nothing’s hardware. We will be sure to keep you updated with further information,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Google Search’s built-in timer feature is working again

Interestingly, the statement comes just days after Nothing founder Carl Pei asked a French journalist not to focus on numbers while talking about a device. The journalist was questioning Pei regarding the availability of Android 13 on company’s first smartphone. “A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers,” he said. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 shouldn't be on your mind, says Carl Pei

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Nothing’s first smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Coming to the cameras, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP + 50MP camera setup at the back. In the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology. It is available in Black and White colour variants.

Nothing Phone (1) price

Coming to the pricing the Nothing Phone (1) costs Rs 32,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, Rs 35,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, and Rs 38,999 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of space.

  • Published Date: August 23, 2022 2:42 PM IST
