comscore Want to buy Nothing Phone (1)? Here’s what you need to do
News

Nothing Phone (1) available for pre-booking on Flipkart: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

Nothing is set to launch its first smartphone -- Nothing Phone (1) -- on July 12. Ahead of the official launch, the phone is up for pre-orders on Flipkart. Here are all the details.

Nothing-Phone-1-launch

Nothing is all set to launch its first smartphone — the Nothing Phone (1) — at a global launch event in India on July 12. Ahead of the official launch, the pre-booking page of the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) on Flipkart has leaked online. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to launch with 45W fast charging

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the Nothing Phone (1) will be available for pre-booking in India via Flipkart at a pre-booking amount of Rs 2,000. This pre-booking amount will be deducted from the price of the phone when the interested buyers move towards making the complete payment of the phone. Also Read - Nothing confirms official launch date of Nothing phone (1)

The screenshot of the pre-booking page shared by the tipster also shows that the phone will be available in multiple variants in the country. This means that we can expect the upcoming phone to be available in multiple RAM and storage space variants when it is launched officially next month. Additionally, the phone is expected to go on sale in the country almost a week after its official launch on July 18. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) with a Snapdragon chipset might launch this week

It is worth nothing that while Nothing has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be available in India exclusively via Flipkart, it is yet to share pre-booking details about its upcoming smartphone. Nothing is expected to announce pre-booking details about its upcoming smartphone at the time of its launch.

Nothing Phone (1) expected specifications

Coming to the specifications, the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) is tipped to come with a a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with an Adreno GPU. In terms of storage, the phone is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space with space of a microSD card. It is tipped to run on Android 12-based Nothing OS. The phone is tipped to get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging charging technology. Details about the camera aren’t known so far.

  • Published Date: June 13, 2022 9:51 AM IST

