comscore Nothing reveals why Nothing Phone (1) display has less brightness
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nothing Phone 1 Display Brightness Controversy Finally Gets Companys Response
News

Nothing Phone (1) display brightness controversy finally gets company's response

Mobiles

Nothing has acknowledged the display brightness issue of the Phone (1) and released a statement amid mounting complaints.

Nothing Phone 1 Display

Nothing Phone (1) is giving some users issues with the display.

Nothing Phone (1) has faced criticism ever since it debuted. Sometimes over the delayed deliveries. Sometimes over the fact that there is no charger in the box. But recently, the criticism involved the display brightness specifications being different from those advertised. Nothing has now acknowledged the issue and released a statement amid mounting complaints. Also Read - Nothing Phone 1’s screen isn’t as bright as the company initially claimed: Report

In a statement to Android Authority, Nothing said that the display hardware of the Phone (1) is capable of showing the advertised brightness. But the software of the phone caps the maximum brightness level. Nothing claims the Phone (1) display can run at a peak brightness level of 1,200 nits in its advertisements and website. However, a recent teardown revealed the maximum brightness is capped at 700 nits — irking users who bought the phone based on that claim. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) sale today: Check price, specifications and all details here

“This decision was made to ensure a balanced user experience regarding heat and battery consumption,” said Nothing. It added that in case Nothing Phone (1) users want to use higher brightness levels on their phones instead of the existing ones, there are chances the feedback will be “addressed in future software updates.” Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to go on sale again in India on August 5 exclusively via Flipkart: Check price, specifications and more

Nothing also explained different brightness levels to avoid confusion, which may be the reason behind all the criticism. According to Android Authority, the 0-500 nits is the normal range of brightness levels for the Nothing Phone (1). The display cranks up the brightness to those levels in usual conditions. The 500-700 brightness levels kick in only in the auto-brightness mode and only when the phone faces an intense light source. The 700-1,200 range is what the company calls a “special mode”, and it is currently unavailable to users, thanks to software restrictions.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 9:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo V25 series will debut in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live
Mobiles
Vivo V25 series will debut in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live
Windows 11: How to turn off App notifications

How To

Windows 11: How to turn off App notifications

Dragon Ball characters are coming to Fortnite: From Son Goku to Vegeta, check what you get

Gaming

Dragon Ball characters are coming to Fortnite: From Son Goku to Vegeta, check what you get

Oppo Reno 8 4G debuts with Snapdragon 680

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 8 4G debuts with Snapdragon 680

India's semiconductor market to reach $300 bn by 2026

News

India's semiconductor market to reach $300 bn by 2026

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing reveals why Nothing Phone (1) display has less brightness

Vivo V25 series will debut in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

India's semiconductor market to reach $300 bn by 2026

ZEE Digital concluded Zee National Achievers Awards 2022

Using headphones for Google Meet calls? New update makes it lot easier

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More
Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

Features

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More
OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999