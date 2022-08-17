Nothing reveals why Nothing Phone (1) display has less brightness

Nothing Phone (1) has faced criticism ever since it debuted. Sometimes over the delayed deliveries. Sometimes over the fact that there is no charger in the box. But recently, the criticism involved the display brightness specifications being different from those advertised. Nothing has now acknowledged the issue and released a statement amid mounting complaints. Also Read - Nothing Phone 1’s screen isn’t as bright as the company initially claimed: Report

In a statement to Android Authority, Nothing said that the display hardware of the Phone (1) is capable of showing the advertised brightness. But the software of the phone caps the maximum brightness level. Nothing claims the Phone (1) display can run at a peak brightness level of 1,200 nits in its advertisements and website. However, a recent teardown revealed the maximum brightness is capped at 700 nits — irking users who bought the phone based on that claim.

"This decision was made to ensure a balanced user experience regarding heat and battery consumption," said Nothing. It added that in case Nothing Phone (1) users want to use higher brightness levels on their phones instead of the existing ones, there are chances the feedback will be "addressed in future software updates."

Nothing also explained different brightness levels to avoid confusion, which may be the reason behind all the criticism. According to Android Authority, the 0-500 nits is the normal range of brightness levels for the Nothing Phone (1). The display cranks up the brightness to those levels in usual conditions. The 500-700 brightness levels kick in only in the auto-brightness mode and only when the phone faces an intense light source. The 700-1,200 range is what the company calls a “special mode”, and it is currently unavailable to users, thanks to software restrictions.