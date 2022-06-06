Nothing has confirmed that it will soon launch its first-ever Android smartphone called Nothing Phone (1). The company has further announced that it will run on the custom user interface on top of Android called Nothing OS and will flaunt a transparent back design, just like its earbuds. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21: Here’s what we know about it

Although the company is yet to reveal more details of this much-awaited smartphone, many rumours are already making rounds on the internet. The latest reports have revealed details about the display of the phone. Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 India launch imminent: Here's what we know so far

Nothing Phone (1) display details revealed

As per a tweet by TechDroider, the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display and will offer a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The tweet further adds that it will come with a flat display and there would be no chin. This tweet also shares an alleged image of the phone from the front that hints that Nothing Phone (1) will feature a punch-hole cutout for the camera placed at the center of the display on the top. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) launch date revealed: Here’s what we know so far

[EXCLUSIVE] Nothing Phone 1 Display Specs – 6.55″ OLED Display

– 1080 x 2400

– Flat Edges | No Chin pic.twitter.com/Wm1U5gFLFc — TechDroider (@techdroider) June 5, 2022

Nothing Phone (1) expected specifications

Apart from the display, it is expected that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. In terms of storage, it might offer 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to run on the lastest Android 12 skin out of the box.

The smartphone might come with a 50MP primary sensor that supports OIS support. It is expected to house a 4,5000 mAh or a 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. It is likely to come with NFC support and a Type-C port for charging.

Nothing Phone (1) expected pricing

As per a report by a German website, the smartphone will launch on July 21 and might be priced around €500, which translates to Rs 42,000 approximately.