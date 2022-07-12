Nothing on Tuesday launched its first smartphone dubbed Nothing Phone (1) with a premium design and features. The device sports a high-refresh-rate display and has dual rear cameras. Other than an impressive specs sheet, the Phone (1) also comes with some cool-looking wallpapers. In this story, we will show you how you can download the Nothing Phone (1) wallpapers in high resolution. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Here’s how to download Nothing Phone (1) Wallpapers

Just like the wallpapers, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with an interesting design. It has a transparent back housing 900 LEDs to glow whenever notifications hit the device. The smartphone boots on Nothing OS that is inspired by the Dot-Metrix style. Beneath the custom UI is the Android 12 operating system.

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is a flexible OLED screen with Full-HD+ resolution. The screen also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Phone (1) is made up of Glass and Aluminium. The back and front have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, while the frame that’s sandwiched in the middle is made up of Aluminium.

It flaunts a dual-camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens. It has a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie snapper.

The smartphone is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core SoC paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone does not come with a microSD card slot, in case you were thinking about that.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging support. Just like some phones today, the Phone (1) won’t have the charging brick inside the box, which means you have to purchase it separately.

The Phone (1) starts at Rs. 32,999 in India. It will go on sale starting July 21 on Flipkart.