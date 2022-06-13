Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of official launch

Nothing has set a launch on July 12 for its first smartphone dubbed the Nothing Phone (1). Ahead of its debut, a new promotional poster for the device has gone live on Flipkart giving first official glimpse of the Nothing Phone (1). Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) available for pre-booking on Flipkart: Everything we know so far

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Phone (1) is expected to come with a high-refresh-rate punch-hole display. By now, it is clear that the device will have a translucent back showing the internals. The phone is expected to come with dual or triple cameras on the back and a single selfie snapper on the front.

Under the hood, the phone is reported to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It will boot on Android OS and have Nothing OS Skin on top. Nothing OS will have a dot-matrix design and we have already got its taste in its launcher, which is now available for download for select Android phones.

With Nothing phones, the company plans to disrupt the phone market by offering great specs, cleaner OS, and long-term software updates. The Phone (1) will be the brand’s first device expected to come in the mid-range segment. Although the launch is just in next month, there are still a lot of details to be uncovered about the phone. We expect more details to emerge in the coming weeks as we move closer to the release.

A recent certification revealed a new charging adapter of Nothing with following model numbers – C302, C347, and C348. Given that this charging adapter has three different model numbers, we can expect different models for different regions. As for the charging speed, the adapter has 45W fast charging support. This charger has PPS charging standard, meaning that you can even charge other Android phones and laptops.