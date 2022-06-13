comscore Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of official launch: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nothing Phone 1 First Look Officially Teased By The Company Ahead Of Official Launch Check Details
News

Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of official launch: Check details

Mobiles

The Phone (1) is expected to come with a high-refresh-rate punch-hole display. By now, it is clear that the device will have a translucent back showing the internals.

nothing 1

Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of official launch: Check details

Nothing has set a launch on July 12 for its first smartphone dubbed the Nothing Phone (1). Ahead of its debut, a new promotional poster for the device has gone live on Flipkart giving first official glimpse of the Nothing Phone (1). Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) available for pre-booking on Flipkart: Everything we know so far

As per the teaser poster, the Nothing phone (1) would sport a metal chassis. The device may arrive with a dual rear camera setup accompanied by an LED flash. The rear panel also appears to have a set of magnetic connectors. In addition, the smartphone is likely be offered in a white colour option. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to launch with 45W fast charging

Nothing Phone (1) Pre-booking Also Read - Nothing confirms official launch date of Nothing phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Phone (1) is expected to come with a high-refresh-rate punch-hole display. By now, it is clear that the device will have a translucent back showing the internals. The phone is expected to come with dual or triple cameras on the back and a single selfie snapper on the front.

Under the hood, the phone is reported to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It will boot on Android OS and have Nothing OS Skin on top. Nothing OS will have a dot-matrix design and we have already got its taste in its launcher, which is now available for download for select Android phones.

With Nothing phones, the company plans to disrupt the phone market by offering great specs, cleaner OS, and long-term software updates. The Phone (1) will be the brand’s first device expected to come in the mid-range segment. Although the launch is just in next month, there are still a lot of details to be uncovered about the phone. We expect more details to emerge in the coming weeks as we move closer to the release.

A recent certification revealed a new charging adapter of Nothing with following model numbers – C302, C347, and C348. Given that this charging adapter has three different model numbers, we can expect different models for different regions. As for the charging speed, the adapter has 45W fast charging support. This charger has PPS charging standard, meaning that you can even charge other Android phones and laptops.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 13, 2022 1:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Everything announced at Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase
Photo Gallery
Everything announced at Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase
Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 are coming to Xbox and PC

Gaming

Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 are coming to Xbox and PC

Mahindra XUV900 halo electric SUV teased, to unveil on Independence Day 2022

automobile

Mahindra XUV900 halo electric SUV teased, to unveil on Independence Day 2022

Minecraft Legends is coming in 2023

Gaming

Minecraft Legends is coming in 2023

How to get Rs 105 cashback via WhatsApp payments

How To

How to get Rs 105 cashback via WhatsApp payments

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of official launch

Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 are coming to Xbox and PC

Mahindra XUV900 halo electric SUV teased, to unveil on Independence Day 2022

Minecraft Legends is coming in 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 lives images surfaced: Here's what it looks like

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

Features

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial
Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch

News

Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch
Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature

News

Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature
Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999