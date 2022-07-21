Nothing Phone 1 First Sale On Flipkart Today Check Time Introductory Prices Other Details

Nothing Phone 1 will go on the first sale today. This comes a week after the global launch event. India is one of the few markets that will be getting the new device from the new smartphone brand. Nothing Phone 1 will be available via Flipkart in a Live sale. Buyers stand to gain from the introductory pricing on the device. The phone is placed in the premium mid-range segment and will be going against devices from OnePlus, Realme, and Xiaomi. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) gets its first update: Promises to fix bugs and adds HDR10+ support to the camera

Nothing Phone 1 will be available via Flipkart from 7 PM tonight. Interested buyers can head to the website in order to get the device. The e-commerce platform also offers some introductory price discounts to the buyers during the first sale. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) users complain of display issues, company says sorry

Nothing Phone (1) Prices

The Nothing Phone 1 has been launched at a price of Rs 32,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage is available at Rs 35,999. The 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant sell with a price tag of Rs 38,999. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Review: The game of phones gets exciting

Introductory Nothing Phone (1) prices

The buyers who will purchase the Nothing Phone 1 today will be able to get the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage at Rs 31,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB variant at Rs 34,999 and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant at Rs 37,999.

Nothing Phone 1 Specifications

The Nothing Phone 1 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor which gets 5G and wireless charging. The phone als gets UFS 3.1 storage for a snappy user experience. The device features a dual camera setup with two 50-megapixel camera lens. The primary lens is a Sony IMX766 sensor.

The Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display that gets FullHD+ resolution. Both the front and back of the phone uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Nothing Phone (1) supports up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Nothing Phone (1) uses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. There won’t be any charging brick in the Nothing Phone (1) box. The buyers will have to pay Rs 1,500 to get a 45W charging brick.