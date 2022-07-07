Nothing Phone (1) Flipkart offers revealed ahead of July 12 launch

Nothing Phone (1) is only a few days from the launch, but we have been treated with nearly every essential information about the company’s first smartphone. In the build-up to the launch on July 12, Flipkart, which is Nothing’s exclusive online sales partner in India, has announced the offers on the Nothing Phone (1). It is essentially a discount offer for purchases made using a credit card. Also Read - Nothing introduces NFTs for its community members ahead of Phone (1) launch

Flipkart’s listing of the Nothing Phone (1) shows customers can shave off Rs 2,000 on the Nothing Phone (1) price if they use an HDFC Bank credit card. While details are not available as of now, the micro-banner on the webpage also confirms the offer will be valid for transactions made using HDFC Bank’s EMI option. The discount will be given only when making full payment for the phone. In other words, the price of the pre-order pass, which went live earlier this week, will need to be paid and the discount is not applicable to it. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) new feature confirmed: Device to get in-display fingerprint sensor

Nothing Phone (1) price expected in India

While the Nothing Phone (1) price will officially be out on the day of the event, rumours are rife that Carl Pei’s tech startup will enter the mid-range smartphone market with a price of nearly Rs 30,000 for the phone. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass now available on Flipkart: Check eligibility

During the initial days of the teasers, Nothing’s first smartphone was believed to be a flagship phone, considering the company’s bullish strategy to disrupt the smartphone market much as OnePlus did. However, as soon as the specifications of the Nothing Phone (1) came to light, it turned out to be a mid-range phone with a Snapdragon 778+ processor, which drew some criticism from fans. That is why the price of the phone is crucial as it would decide whether or not the phone will manage to make the cut.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone (1) will be powered by the Snapdragon 778+ processor, while the rest of the specifications come from the grapevine. It also said there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor on the phone. The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to sport a 6.55-inch FullHD AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the top and with some sort of protection. There could be up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Nothing Phone (1). It could be the Android 12 software powering it. The phone could pack a 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging with a USB-C port, but there could also be support for 5W wireless charging. On the back, the phone could have a 50-megapixel camera system, while the selfie snapper could use a 16-megapixel sensor.

But away from the specifications, it is the design that makes the Nothing Phone (1) stand out in the sea of hackneyed phone designs. The phone has a Glyph interface comprising an array of LED lights fixed in a particular shape, which glows when a notification or a call is incoming. But some critics have termed it a gimmick but something that could be utilitarian. Nothing has not talked about what else this Glyph interface would do, but it will be interesting to see if there are any more tricks up Nothing’s sleeve.