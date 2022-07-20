comscore Nothing Phone (1) gets its first OTA update: Adds HDR10+ support to the camera
News

Nothing Phone (1) gets its first update: Promises to fix bugs and adds HDR10+ support to the camera

Mobiles

The Nothing Phone (1) is now receiving its first-ever update in all regions including India. The update is sized at 93.81GB and promises to fix bugs.

Nothing Phone (1) Camera

Nothing Phone (1) was launched last week globally with features like a transparent back showcasing the Glyph interface, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and dual cameras. Now, just a week after its launch, the device is receiving its first update. This update is said to improve the experience of users by fixing some bugs that users noticed while using the handset. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) users complain of display issues, company says sorry

Nothing Phone (1)’s first update is not big but fixes some bugs

The Nothing Phone (1)’s first-ever software OTA update brings bug fixes and improvements. It is sized at 93.81MB and is being rolled out in all regions including India. Some of the notable changes that the update brings is optimizing the battery life of the phone. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Review: The game of phones gets exciting

It also improves the sound effects and Glyph Interface and adds HDR10+ support to the camera app. It also optimizes HDR for portrait mode, night scenes, and others in the camera app. Also Read - Nothing offering Black Dot NFT to buyers who pre-book Phone (1) on Flipkart: Here's how to get it

With the update, users can also expect some refinements to the fingerprint recording and unlocking experience. Apart from this, there are some other bug fixes too, however, the changelog doesn’t mention them.

How to update?

If you are a Nothing Phone (1) user, you should have received the update notification. If not, you can manually check for the update and get your device updated by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

While the software-level bugs might get fixed with this update, the hardware-level issues including the green tint on the display, peeling off of the Glyph light strip, and others still stay. Although, the company has confirmed that this is only happening with the first batch of units and is offering free replacement with the units made in the second batch.

Despite some of the issues, the Nothing Phone (1) is quite popular in the Indian market. The founder Carl Pei revealed that the higher-end variant in White shade went out of stock within a second of its sale on Flipkart.

This shows how excited the customers are for the Nothing Phone (1), but the question is how long will this excitement last, as the mid-range market is getting even more competitive, thanks to the just-released Redmi K50i and the yet-to-launch Google Pixel 6a.

  • Published Date: July 20, 2022 5:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 20, 2022 5:47 PM IST

