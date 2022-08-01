comscore Nothing Phone (1) new software update: Better charging performance, UI more
News

Nothing Phone (1) gets new update with better battery charging performance, UI changes

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) new update will be introducing a new toggle for showing the fingerprint icon when the screen is off

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Company is rolling out a new update for the Nothing OS (1). This comes just days after the previous software update. The new update will not be introducing any new features. However, there will be fixes to some of the existing issues. The new Nothing OS (1) version 1.1.2 update has been rolled out to devices. The update has already landed on Nothing Phone (1) and users can check the availability on their device by going to settings and checking the Software update section. The new update is relatively small and has a download size of just 38.28 MB. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) goes on sale once again, starts at Rs 32,999

The Nothing OS (1) version 1.1.2 update will get changes in the device’s fingerprint sensor, charging performance,  changes in UI, the Always-on feature, and some bugs and fixes. The new update doesn’t bring any big features or changes to the existing UI or feature list. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) users report quality issues, facing replacement problems as well: Check details

What’s new on Nothing Phone (1)

Fingerprint Sensor Icon: Nothing Phone (1) new update will be introducing a new toggle for showing the fingerprint icon when the screen is off. What this feature will do is that whenever you move your device, the fingerprint reader icon will show up in order to guide the user to the right spot, even when the screen is off. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) deliveries face delay 'due to the ramp-up of production'

Always On setting: The Always-On setting default has been changed. Prior to this update if the user turned on the Always-on feature, the display would remain on even at night. Now, a new default setting has been introduced. If you turn on Always-on feature, the phone will stop lighting up the display at night.

Improved charging performance: Nothing claims that the new update has improved the phone’s charging performance. However, there are no specifics about what has changed. The update log also claims that the new version will also witness improved compatibility with 3rd party chargers.

Other Changes: The update log also claims that the new version of Nothing OS (1) has resolved the Bluetooth codec issue. Additionally, there are some minor UI details that have been changed. Apart from all these changes, the Nothing OS (1) version 1.1.2 brings some general bug fixes and stability improvements.

Considering that Nothing Phone (1) is receiving frequent updates, the users should expect most of the major software issues to get ironed out soon. The company recently conducted its second sale, leading to a quick ‘out of stock’ notification.

 

 

  • Published Date: August 1, 2022 2:34 PM IST

