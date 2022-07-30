comscore Nothing Phone (1) goes on its second sale in India
News

Nothing Phone (1) goes on sale once again, starts at Rs 32,999

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a transparent back and has features like wireless charging, Glyph interface, and clean Android OS.

Nothing Phone 1

Image: Danny Dcruze

Earlier this month, Nothing introduced its first smartphone dubbed Nothing Phone (1) in several markets including India. The device has a transparent back and comes with LED lights on the back, which blink when notifications hit the device. The brand calls it Glyph interface and it turned heads ever since its showcase. Following the release on July 12, the device went on its first sale on July 21 in the Indian market. Today, the phone has gone for its second sale in the country. Let’s take a look at the pricing, offers, and specifications of the smartphone. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) users report quality issues, facing replacement problems as well: Check details

Nothing Phone (1) Price in India, Sale offers

The Nothing Phone (1) is now available for customers to purchase on Flipkart. The sale went live at 12 PM and all of the variants are available for purchase. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) deliveries face delay 'due to the ramp-up of production'

The Phone (1) starts at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs 38,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) next sale date revealed: Check price and offers

Buyers with HDFC Bank credit cards can get additional Rs 2,000 off on both full swipe and EMI options. It is available in Black and White color options.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

Let’s take a recap of the specifications. The Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate/240Hz touch sampling rate. It is a punch-hole OLED panel with 1200 nits of peak brightness, 1 billion colors, 402 PPI pixel density, and HDR10+ support. The screen also has Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In terms of cameras, Phone (1) has a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens. It also has a 16MP Sony IMX 471 selfie snapper on the front.

Although this chipset doesn’t support wireless charging, Nothing got it enabled on the Phone (1) by partnering with Qualcomm. The device houses a 4,500mAh battery and has 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging support.

  • Published Date: July 30, 2022 12:00 PM IST

