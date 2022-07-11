How to watch Nothing Phone (1) launch event online

Nothing is all set to launch its first ever smartphone — Nothing Phone (1) — at a global launch event on July 12. Nothing will be live streaming the launch event, dubbed as the ‘Nothing event: Returned to Instinct’, on its official YouTube Channel and its website. Interested people can tune into these platforms and BGR India to watch the event that will begin at 4PM BST or 8:30PM IST. Also Read - Alleged Nothing Phone (1) price in India revealed hours before launch

Nothing Phone (1) expected features and specifications

As far as the details are concerned, Nothing has left, well, nothing to imagination when it comes to revealing details about its debut smartphone. The company has been constantly teasing details about the phone via its social media channels. In addition to giving us a full view of the phone’s rear panel, the company has revealed the Nothing Phone (1) will feature a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor and an ultra wide angle lens with 114-degree of view. The company has also revealed that phone will feature dual Optical Image Stabalisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabalisation (EIS) features. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) camera shots suggest it could take on Google Pixel 6a

The company has also revealed that the phone will come with what it is describing as ‘Glyph Interface’, which will light up the back panel of the phone in unique patterns that is in sync with custom sounds based on factors such as calling and app notification among other things. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778+ processor and feature support for wireless charging technology. On the software side of things, Nothing has confirmed that the phone will run Android 12-based custom Nothing OS.

As far as other details are concerned, reports hint towards the phone getting an AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, reports suggest that the phone will get a 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging technology. The phone is also tipped to get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nothing Phone (1) expected price

As far as pricing is concerned, the Nothing Phone (1) is tipped to be priced around Rs 30,000 in India. While the phone will be available in India exclusively via Flipkart, offer details haven’t been announced yet. However, Flipkart listing suggests that interested buyers will get discount on opting for exchange offer. They will also get a no-cost EMI option on the purchase of the phone.