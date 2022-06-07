comscore Nothing Phone (1) is expcted to launch as soon as this week: Here's why
News

Nothing Phone (1) with a Snapdragon chipset might launch this week

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed to come with a transparent back, aluminum mid-frame, wireless charging, and will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India

Nothing-Phone-2

Nothing had recently confirmed that it will launch its first-ever smartphone this summer. Looks like the launch might take place as soon as next week. About a week ago, Nothing’s Twitter handle tweeted about the confirmed details of the much-awaited smartphone hinting that the phone is “coming (very) soon”. Now, the company has responded to the same tweet in a thread saying “This week”. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) display details leaked ahead of launch: Know more

The company is yet to make the official announcement about the launch date of the smartphone. So far, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a transparent back, aluminium mid-frame, wireless charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21: Here’s what we know about it

Nothing Phone (1) expected specifications

As per the previous reports, Nothing Phone (1) smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display and will offer a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The tweet further adds that it will come with a flat display and there would be no chin. This tweet also shares an alleged image of the phone from the front that hints that Nothing Phone (1) will feature a punch-hole cutout for the camera placed at the center of the display on the top.

It is expected that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. In terms of storage, it might offer 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to run on the latest Android 12 skin out of the box.

The smartphone might come with a 50MP primary sensor that supports OIS support. It is expected to house a 4,5000 mAh or a 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. It is likely to come with NFC support and a Type-C port for charging.

Nothing Phone (1) expected pricing

As per a report by a German website, the smartphone will launch on July 21 and might be priced around €500, which translates to Rs 42,000 approximately.

  Published Date: June 7, 2022 5:15 PM IST

