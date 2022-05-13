Nothing Phone (1) has been spotted on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a website that lists all the devices that plan to get listed for commercial availability. The fact that Nothing Phone 1 has been listed on the site clearly shows that it will soon be launched in the country. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) launch date revealed: Here’s what we know so far

Nothing has not announced a launch date as of today. However, the company’s founder Carl Pei did mention that the device will be launched in the Summer of 2022. The BIS certification hints at a launch date as early as June. The launch details may also be officially revealed soon. Also, expect more teasers regarding the device as we move closer to the actual launch date. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 launched in India with price tag below Rs 8,000: Check details

What we know about Nothing Phone 1

During the Nothing event on March 23, the company confirmed a few details about the upcoming device. Nothing has grand plans for the smartphone as they pitched themselves against the likes of Apple, when the latter launched their first iPhone with a capacitive touch screen. Also Read - Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer to Samsung

Pei had taken the stage to confer that Nothing Phone 1 is not about incremental changes in the existing smartphone ecosystem but something much more innovation-focussed. It will be an Android-powered device with 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates. The company promises a smooth experience throughout the OS.

What we know is that Nothing Phone 1 will be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for its device. Design-wise, Pei claimed that the phone will be nothing like before. The company plans to introduce very less pre-installed apps on the phone.

Nothing had also listed the phone on Flipkart with a dedicated page. It will be sold exclusively via Flipkart in India. So far, there’s not a lot of details that have been revealed by the company regarding the specifications of the device.

Giving us a glimpse at what’s to come, Nothing has launched its own launcher on the Google Play Store. Anyone can download it and get a feel of the kind of UI we can expect from the upcoming phone. In our experience, the launcher is pretty clean and minimalistic with a few recognizable design elements such as the capability of using much bigger icon or folder sizes.