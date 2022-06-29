Nothing Phone (1) India price, specifications tipped ahead of July 12 launch

Nothing Phone (1) is all set to make a debut in the smartphone market on July 12 and now a new report has claimed that the smartphone will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB+ 256GB, and 12GB and 256GB storage options. It is expected to be priced at $397 (around Rs 31,000) for the base variant, the 256GB model is said to cost $419 (around Rs 32,000) and lastly, the 12GB option is said to be priced at $456 (Rs 36,000 Approx). Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of launch: Check details

The buyers have to wait 2 weeks after the launch as the first sale of nothing phone 1 will begin in late July for global markets. However Indian consumers will get the taste before and the brand is said to be in talks with Reliance Digital for offline sales of the phone.

Design and Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) will bring a new design offering a transparent back allowing users to see what’s inside the phone. So far, from what the leaked videos and posters have confirmed, we can only see the LED lights present inside the glass back. The phone has LED lighting all over the back. It has a Glyph interface, which basically blinks the LED lights on the back of the phone when charging or when a notification or SMS hits the device.

It will come with a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+(1800 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It will be an OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It will come with a dual-camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 16MP secondary lens with the capability of shooting both ultra-wide and macro shots. On the front, it is said to have a 16MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base internal storage. It will house a 4,500mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging technology. Lastly, it will boot on the Android 12 OS and have Nothing OS that will be Dot-Matrix themed.