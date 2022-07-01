comscore Nothing Phone (1) invite code system may soon be over
News

Nothing Phone (1) invite code system may soon be over, Flipkart lists pre-order pass for all

Mobiles

Flipkart is likely to let you buy the pre-order pass directly from the website without having to use an invite code.

nothingphone1

Nothing Phone (1) may be available without an invite system in India.

Nothing Phone (1) has managed to create the hype that once OnePlus used to pull off with its invite system. After all, Nothing’s boss Carl Pei once helmed the expansion of OnePlus. The invite system was one of its kind back when OnePlus introduced it, but over the past few years, easy accessibility to products made the same obsolete. Until Nothing decided to bring it back. Amid mild criticism, Nothing handed out invites to select interested people who could potentially buy the upcoming phone, but a Flipkart listing suggests the invite system may have been over. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) might not come with an in-box charger: Report

Flipkart is likely to let you buy the pre-order pass directly from the website without having to use an invite code. That means anyone who is interested in buying the Nothing Phone (1) could spend Rs 2,000 for the pre-order pass right away and the rest of the amount — which is the price of the phone — will need to be paid at the time of purchase likely on July 12, which is when the Nothing Phone (1) will arrive. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) processor confirmed by company cheif Carl Pei

The omission of an invite code makes Nothing Phone (1) more accessible to buyers. It could be a result of the huge hype that is around the phone. The exchange of invite codes has been underway on Twitter and several other platforms ever since Nothing announced the sales for its first phone will not be open to all. But now that the invite system seems to have been done away with, the order count for the Nothing Phone (1) is likely to increase. Also Read - Nothing could partner with Reliance Digital for offline sales of the Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing has not said much about the phone yet, but it did give in to the deluge of leaks that left almost nothing to the imagination. Pei shared the first look of the Phone (1), corroborating the leaks. The phone has a transparent back, which shows the internals of the phone in a design that is in line with that of the company’s first-ever product Nothing ear (1). The company is calling it the Glyph interface but it essentially us a see-through design. Nothing has packed around 900 LEDs fitted in a design on the back, which glows whenever there is a notification or a call incoming. But it is not currently clear if these lights will glow for other configurations, as well.

The specifications of the Nothing Phone (1), according to tipster Abhishek Yadav, may include a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and protection from Corning Gorilla Glass. That protection may also be going to be present on the back. Nothing has also already confirmed the processor of the Phone (1), which is the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. This is a mid-range chipset, which means the phone will not belong to the flagship segment, but the company might tout it as a flagship killer. The Nothing Phone (1) is also said to come with a 50-megapixel rear camera system with the ability to record 4K videos at 60fps.

  • Published Date: July 1, 2022 6:54 PM IST

