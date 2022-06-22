The Nothing Phone (1) will be official on July 12 globally. Ahead of its launch, Nothing announced that the first 100 units of the Phone (1) will be auctioned this month. These units will be special editions with a serialized number engraved on the side of the phone. The auction has begun and the bidding has started on the Stockx website, which happens to be Nothing’s partner for this bidding contest. Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 completely revealed in a new video with Glyph Interface

If you are interested, you can head to the Stockx page and start bidding. The lowest bid for the phone was done yesterday and it was just $156 and the highest is $2679 (at the time of writing this story). The auction will continue till tomorrow i.e. July 23. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1): 5 things to know about the upcoming smartphone

Those who win are said to be the first few to get the Nothing Phone (1) that too in the special serial number engraved edition. Although one thing to note is that the delivery of these units will take up to 35 working days, which falls right at the time of the phone’s official release. But still, you may have the phone in your hands while it is being launched next month.

Nothing Phone (1) Design and Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) will come with a premium design and is said to offer a different experience than other Android phones. The device will boot on the Dot Matrix-style Nothing OS, which will be based on Android 12.

It is said to feature a translucent design with LED strips on the back that will glow when notifications arrive or while charging. Nothing calls it the Glyph interface. This was recently showcased in a hands-on video by MKBHD.

It will feature a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+(1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will have an OLED panel with a no-chin design, meaning all the bezels on the phone will be of the same size offering an intuitive experience.

Powering the handset will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. If the device makes its way quickly to India after the launch next month, it could be the first Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 phone in the country. It will come in two RAM options – 6GB and 8GB, and a 128GB base internal storage option. It is unknown if it will have a microSD card slot.

Coming to the optics, it will have dual cameras on the back with a 50MP main lens. On the front, it will get a single selfie snapper. As for the battery, it will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging technology.

Nothing Phone (1) India launch date, Price

The Phone (1) will be launched globally on July 12 and will be available in India soon after the release. The models offered in India are said to be locally made in Tamil Nadu, which hints that the pricing of the phone could be better in the Indian region.

It is expected to cost above Rs. 30,000 in India. After its release, the phone will rival the likes of OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung. Not to mention, that the Apple iPhones also come in a similar price range during sale periods.